    IPL 2024: Controversy over Sanju Samson's dismissal settled with new video evidence (WATCH)

    A new video has shed light on the contentious dismissal of Sanju Samson during an IPL 2024 match, putting an end to the debate surrounding Shai Hope's catch.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 9, 2024, 4:26 PM IST

    The IPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals witnessed a major upheaval, not for remarkable performances, but due to a contentious catch taken by Shai Hope to dismiss Sanju Samson. Batting at 86, Samson smashed Mukesh Kumar's delivery straight down the ground, only to be caught in the deep by Hope. However, questions arose as Hope appeared to have come dangerously close to the boundary line while completing the catch. Despite the third umpire ruling Samson out, the batsman vehemently contested the decision before reluctantly leaving the field.

    The internet buzzed with debates on whether Samson was rightfully dismissed or not. Now, in a new video released by official broadcasters Star Sports, the controversy seems to have been settled conclusively. The footage clearly shows that Shai Hope's leg did not make contact with the boundary cushion while taking the catch. IPL-winning coach Tom Moody dissected the video, emphasizing how the 'boundary cushion' remained untouched during the catch.

    However, in a separate video, Navjot Singh Sidhu contested this conclusion, asserting that Hope's leg had indeed touched the boundary rope during the catch. Sidhu expressed his opinion on the matter, stating, "The decision that changed the game was Sanju Samson's dismissal. There could be differences of opinion, but if you look at the side-on angle, it touches the boundary twice. It was pretty clear."

    Sidhu's stance sparked further discussion, highlighting the intricacies of technology's role in decision-making in cricket. Despite the differing viewpoints, the controversy surrounding Samson's dismissal serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of the game and its reliance on both human judgment and technological assistance.

    Also Read: Indian cricket legend Yuvraj Singh praises Virat Kohli as the best batsman of the current generation

    Last Updated May 9, 2024, 4:26 PM IST
