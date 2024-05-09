Mia Khalifa TOPLESS pictures: Times when ONLYFANS star dropped her HOT looks

Mia Khalifa is an adult actress who often takes to social media to share her hot and sexy pictures.

Mia Khalifa gained international attention during her brief stint as an adult film actress from 2014 to 2015.

Mia Khalifa's career in the adult film industry was short-lived, spanning only a few months in late 2014 and early 2015. Despite her relatively brief tenure, she quickly became one of the most searched-for actresses on adult film websites.

Mia Khalifa retired from the adult film industry in early 2015 after facing criticism and backlash for her work. Since then, she has been outspoken about her regrets regarding her brief stint in the industry, citing the negative impact it had on her personal and professional life.

Following her retirement from adult entertainment, Mia Khalifa transitioned into other career pursuits. She has worked as a webcam model, social media personality, and sports commentator, particularly focusing on her love for sports like basketball and American football.

In recent years, Mia Khalifa has used her platform to advocate for causes such as mental health awareness, women's rights, and humanitarian efforts. She has also been involved in fundraising campaigns for various charitable organizations.

While Mia Khalifa initially gained fame for her work in adult entertainment, she has since moved on to pursue other endeavors and has become an outspoken advocate for various causes.