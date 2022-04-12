Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: R Ashwin's decision to retire out was not sudden, says RR captain Samson

    Ravichandran Ashwin retired himself out during Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2022 match against Lucknow Super Giants. However, skipper Sanju Samson is not surprised by it.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Rajasthan vs Lucknow: R Ashwin's decision to retire out against LSG was not sudden, says RR captain Samson-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 12, 2022, 12:41 PM IST

    Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin pulled off a shocker in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). He retired out while playing for former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) against new team Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Sunday. While many were left in dismay, RR skipper Sanju Samson was not surprised by this.

    It looked like a planned one as after Ashwin took a single of pacer Avesh Khan, he kept running until he reached the dressing room, while all-rounder Riyan Parag was already walking in. Thus, it was evident that RR was expecting Ashwin to walk out. Meanwhile, Samson stated that RR has been trying different tactics in IPL 2022.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    "It's about being Rajasthan Royals. We keep trying different things. We have been talking about it before the season. We thought that if some situation occurred, we could use it. It was a team decision," Samson said later after the match. However, Ashwin's partner, Shimron Hetmyer, had no idea about the move, as he said. "I had no idea about it! He was also a bit tired. It was a good decision, as the kid [Parag] hit a six for us."

    Later, RR's Director of Cricket, Kumar Sangakkara, too, acclaimed Ashwin's decision to sacrifice his wicket. He felt that Ashwin did it at the right time, as the all-rounder was already discussing the move with the team from the middle. He also rued not sending Parag ahead of Rassie van der Dussen.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by IPL (@iplt20)

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB, Match Prediction - Can Chennai end its winless streak against a spirited Bangalore?

    "So, we couldn't get the full benefit of Riyan, but how Ashwin handled that situation, walking in under pressure, he batted, supported the team and then, finally, sacrificed himself in terms of retiring himself out and then, backed it up with a magnificent bowling effort," concluded Sanga.

    Last Updated Apr 12, 2022, 12:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 CSK vs RCB chennai-bangalore Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB, Match Prediction: Can Chennai end its winless streak against a spirited Bangalore?

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, SRH vs GT: Kane Williamson plays captains knock to hand Gujarat first season loss to Hyderabad; Twitter delighted-ayh

    IPL 2022, SRH vs GT: Williamson plays captain's knock to hand Gujarat first season loss; Twitter delighted

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, SRH vs GT, SunRisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans: Fans mock Hardik Pandya for scoring his slowest half-century-ayh

    IPL 2022, SRH vs GT: Fans mock Hardik Pandya for scoring his slowest IPL half-century

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Check out Hardik Pandya wife Natasa Stankovic transformation from pyjamas to glamour, watch video-ayh

    IPL 2022: Check out Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic's transformation from pyjamas to glamour

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Here is how Virat Kohli has been working out under Shankar Basu regime-ayh

    IPL 2022: Here's how Virat Kohli has been working out under Shankar Basu's regime

    Recent Stories

    football ligue 1 Can PSG fans let bygones be bygones? Mbappe, Pochettino urge them to back team snt

    Can PSG fans let bygones be bygones? Mbappe, Pochettino urge them to back team

    BSEB Matric Compartment Exam 2022: Timetable announced, check details here

    BSEB Matric Compartment Exam 2022: Timetable announced, check details here

    Baisakhi 2022: Know the date, significance and food to celebrate the festival

    Baisakhi 2022: Know the date, significance and food to celebrate the festival

    football Ukraine war: Russian shelling leaves West Ham winger Yarmolenko's boyhood club in ruins snt

    Ukraine war: Russian shelling leaves West Ham winger Yarmolenko's boyhood club stadium in ruins

    Priyanka Chopra's Kerala connection, actress link with Kumarakom, Kottayam district (Read details) RBA

    Priyanka Chopra's Kerala connection, actress link with Kumarakom, Kottayam district (Read details)

    Recent Videos

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2's Miss Hairan track; Watch - gps

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2’s Miss Hairan track; Watch

    Video Icon
    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seeks blessing of Lord Manjunatha ycb

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seek blessings of Lord Manjunatha

    Video Icon
    Ram Navami 2022 Devotees take holy dip worship in Ayodhya temples gcw

    Ram Navami 2022: Devotees take holy dip, worship in Ayodhya temples

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RCB vs MI: You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians bowling against Royal Challengers Bangalore - Shane Bond

    IPL 2022: "You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians' bowling" - Shane Bond

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival-ycb

    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival

    Video Icon