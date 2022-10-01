Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India women maintain 4th spot in ODI and T20I charts

    First Published Oct 1, 2022, 1:56 PM IST

    India is coming off a historic 2-0 clean sweep in England in ODIs. The performance has allowed the Indians to retain their fourth place in the ODIs and also the same in the T20Is.

    Image credit: PTI

    India has kept its fourth spot in the ICC women's One-Day International (ODI) and Twenty20 International (T20I) team rankings. The International Cricket Council (ICC) gave an annual update on the same on Saturday. India has gained a point and now possesses 104 points in the ODIs. In the T20I chart, the Birmingham Commonwealth Games (CWG) silver medallist's rating points have increased by four. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led team sits on 266 points after the recent update. It effaces results from the 2018-19 season, weighing the 2019-20 and 2020-2021 seasons at 50% and the 2021-22 contests at 100%.

    Image credit: Getty

    Australia has specified a record margin at the ODI chart's top and increased its lead in the T20I rankings. The CWG and World Cup champion has stretched its lead over South Africa from 48 to 51 ratings in the ODIs, the most significant lead by any international men's or women's side in any form of the sport to date.

    ALSO READ: 'World no longer obligated to think the way England does...' Harsha Bhogle stumps Deepti Sharma's critics

    Image credit: Getty

    Australia's lead over second-placed T20I side England has increased from 14 to 18 ratings. There is no change in their positions in the ODIs. Australia has accumulated three ratings and sits comfortably at 170, with South Africa (119), England (116), India (104) and New Zealand (101), the other teams holding three-figure ratings. New Zealand maintained its third spot, while South Africa overtook the Windies to fifth place.

    (With inputs from PTI)

