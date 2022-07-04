IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: 'We were aware Bairstow's confidence was high' - Siraj

Jonny Bairstow gave a spirited performance to score a century against India in the Edgbaston Test on Sunday. Mohammed Siraj has asserted that the Indians were aware of his confidence.

England wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow displayed his top form in the rescheduled fifth and final Test for the Pataudi Trophy against India from last year's tour. Occurring at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday (Day 3), he slammed his 11th Test century to help the hosts avoid the follow-on from the visitors. While he has been in a stunning form of late in the format, some exchange of words with former Indian skipper Virat Kohli seemingly charged him up. Meanwhile, Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj claimed a four-for, besides admitting that the Indians were aware of Bairstow's confidence and were not concerned by it.

"As bowlers, we had to keep patience. Bairstow is in form and has been continuously playing attacking batting since the New Zealand series. So, we were aware his confidence was high. Our plan was simple, stick to our basics. We just kept believing in our ability. No matter what he did, it was a matter of one ball - be it an inswinger or seaming in off the pitch. In England, it is common to beat a batter multiple times. You need to be patient and concentrate on your process," said Siraj during the post-day press conference on Sunday, reports PTI. ALSO READ: IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Pujara's 50 helps India take lead past 250 runs; netizens relieved

"When we saw the New Zealand series, we realised that every bowler is 140-plus, and they [NZ bowlers] didn't have that. We had that ability, and we also had played against England last year. So, that was our plus point, as we were aware of their weak points, and that is why we got the success," added Siraj.

As for the second innings, Siraj feels that a lead of 350 should be enough, which would be difficult to chase down for England as the wicket continues to deteriorate. "In the first innings, the pitch was helpful, to begin with, but it became flatter subsequently. So, our only plan was to hit consistently in one area. If we took it easy, then we would end up leaking runs. The ball was also kepping low. So, it will be beneficial for us in the second innings," he considered. ALSO READ: IND vs ENG 2022 - Rohit Sharma tests COVID negative, out of isolation

"He [Chteshwar Pujara] is a warrior. In Australia, he did it; he is also doing the job here. Whenever the team requires it, he always stands up. He is always there to do the job when a tough situation arises. Exactly, bowling to him is difficult. He does not attack much and keeps leaving balls, so that can irritate in the nets," continued Siraj.

