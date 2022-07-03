Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs ENG 2022: Rohit Sharma tests COVID negative, out of isolation

    First Published Jul 3, 2022, 7:10 PM IST

    Rohit Sharma is missing the Edgbaston Test against England after he tested COVID positive last week. However, he tested negative on Sunday and is out of isolation.

    Image credit: Getty

    In exciting news for the Indian cricket fans, skipper Rohit Sharma has been pulled out of isolation, as he has tested negative for COVID-19. As a result, it makes him available for the opening Twenty20 International (T20I) against England at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on July 7. The 35-year-old has missed out on the ongoing rescheduled fifth Test from last year against England for the Pataudi Trophy. He tested positive on the Day 2 of the four-day warm-up match against Leicestershire, forcing him to enter isolation and could not recover on time to make it to Edgbaston in Birmingham for the Test.

    Image credit: Instagram

    "Yes, Rohit has tested negative and, as per medical protocols, is now out of quarantine. However, he is not playing today's [Sunday's] T20 warm-up game against Northamptonshire, as he will need some recovery time and training ahead of the first T20I," a senior Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official told PTI.

    ALSO READ: IND VS ENG 2022, EDGBASTON TEST - BAIRSTOW SLAMS CENTURY AS ENGLAND AVOIDS FOLLOW-ON; SOCIAL MEDIA LAUDS

    Image credit: Getty

    According to the medical protocol, a player out of quarantine must undergo obligatory cardiovascular tests to check the lung capacity and how it functions post COVID-19. The Indian team was desperate to have Rohit. Yet, he tested positive on three instances before the game day, forcing India to field a new captain in the form of pacer Jasprit Bumrah. While Rohit becomes available for the first game of the limited-overs series, Virat Kohli, Jasprit https://newsable.asianetnews.com/topic/virat-kohliBumrah, Rishabh Pant, and Ravindra Jadeja are to play from the second.

    Image credit: PTI

    India squad for 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaekwad, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik.

    ALSO READ: IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test - 'India's fightback gives us confidence to do something similar' - Anderson

    Image credit: PTI

    India squad for remaining T20Is: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel and Umran Malik.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs ENG, Pataudi Trophy 2022, Edgbaston Test: Jonny Bairstow slams century as England avoids follow-on against India; social media lauds-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Bairstow slams century as England avoids follow-on; social media lauds

    Happy Birthday Harbhajan Singh: Here's how Indian cricket fraternity wished him on turning 42-ayh

    Happy Birthday Harbhajan Singh: Here's how cricket fraternity wished him on turning 42

    India vs England, IND vs ENG, Pataudi Trophy 2022, Edgbaston Test: Fans stunned as Jasprit Bumrah hammers world record 35 runs in an over-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Fans stunned as Bumrah hammers world record 35 runs in an over

    India vs England, IND vs ENG, Pataudi Trophy 2022, Edgbaston Test: Social media rejoices as Ravindra Jadeja slams 3rd century-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Social media rejoices as Ravindra Jadeja slams 3rd century

    IND vs ENG, Pataudi Trophy 2022, Edgbaston Test: Rishabh Pant ton, Ravindra Jadeja 50 help India finish Day 1 on top against England; netizens amused-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Pant's ton, Jadeja's 50 help India finish Day 1 on top; netizens amused

    Recent Stories

    55 percent IndiGo domestic flights delayed as crew call sick; did they attend Air India recruitment drive snt

    55% IndiGo domestic flights delayed as crew call sick; did they attend AI recruitment drive?

    IND vs ENG, Pataudi Trophy 2022, Edgbaston Test: Jonny Bairstow slams century as England avoids follow-on against India; social media lauds-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Bairstow slams century as England avoids follow-on; social media lauds

    From Biryani to Mango Dal, here's what BJP bigwigs, including PM Modi, savoured in Hyderabad meet snt

    From Biryani to Mango Dal, here's what BJP bigwigs, including PM Modi, savoured in Hyderabad meet

    From seafood to mushrooms, 5 foods to avoid during monsoon - adt

    From seafood to mushrooms, 5 foods to avoid during monsoon

    Pictures and video: Here's what Disha Patani did on Sunday RBA

    Pictures and video: Here's what Disha Patani did on Sunday

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt snt

    India@75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt

    Video Icon
    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Video Icon
    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit snt

    India@75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit

    Video Icon