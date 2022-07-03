IND vs ENG 2022: Rohit Sharma tests COVID negative, out of isolation

Rohit Sharma is missing the Edgbaston Test against England after he tested COVID positive last week. However, he tested negative on Sunday and is out of isolation.

Image credit: Getty

In exciting news for the Indian cricket fans, skipper Rohit Sharma has been pulled out of isolation, as he has tested negative for COVID-19. As a result, it makes him available for the opening Twenty20 International (T20I) against England at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on July 7. The 35-year-old has missed out on the ongoing rescheduled fifth Test from last year against England for the Pataudi Trophy. He tested positive on the Day 2 of the four-day warm-up match against Leicestershire, forcing him to enter isolation and could not recover on time to make it to Edgbaston in Birmingham for the Test.

Image credit: Instagram

Image credit: Getty

According to the medical protocol, a player out of quarantine must undergo obligatory cardiovascular tests to check the lung capacity and how it functions post COVID-19. The Indian team was desperate to have Rohit. Yet, he tested positive on three instances before the game day, forcing India to field a new captain in the form of pacer Jasprit Bumrah. While Rohit becomes available for the first game of the limited-overs series, Virat Kohli, Jasprit https://newsable.asianetnews.com/topic/virat-kohliBumrah, Rishabh Pant, and Ravindra Jadeja are to play from the second.

Image credit: PTI

India squad for 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaekwad, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik. ALSO READ: IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test - 'India's fightback gives us confidence to do something similar' - Anderson

Image credit: PTI