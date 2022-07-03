IND vs ENG 2022: Rohit Sharma tests COVID negative, out of isolation
Rohit Sharma is missing the Edgbaston Test against England after he tested COVID positive last week. However, he tested negative on Sunday and is out of isolation.
Image credit: Getty
In exciting news for the Indian cricket fans, skipper Rohit Sharma has been pulled out of isolation, as he has tested negative for COVID-19. As a result, it makes him available for the opening Twenty20 International (T20I) against England at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on July 7. The 35-year-old has missed out on the ongoing rescheduled fifth Test from last year against England for the Pataudi Trophy. He tested positive on the Day 2 of the four-day warm-up match against Leicestershire, forcing him to enter isolation and could not recover on time to make it to Edgbaston in Birmingham for the Test.
Image credit: Instagram
"Yes, Rohit has tested negative and, as per medical protocols, is now out of quarantine. However, he is not playing today's [Sunday's] T20 warm-up game against Northamptonshire, as he will need some recovery time and training ahead of the first T20I," a senior Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official told PTI.
Image credit: Getty
According to the medical protocol, a player out of quarantine must undergo obligatory cardiovascular tests to check the lung capacity and how it functions post COVID-19. The Indian team was desperate to have Rohit. Yet, he tested positive on three instances before the game day, forcing India to field a new captain in the form of pacer Jasprit Bumrah. While Rohit becomes available for the first game of the limited-overs series, Virat Kohli, Jasprit https://newsable.asianetnews.com/topic/virat-kohliBumrah, Rishabh Pant, and Ravindra Jadeja are to play from the second.
Image credit: PTI
India squad for 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaekwad, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik.
Image credit: PTI
India squad for remaining T20Is: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel and Umran Malik.