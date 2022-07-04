IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Pujara's 50 helps India take lead past 250 runs; netizens relieved

India continues to play smart cricket against England in the Edgbaston Test. On Sunday, Cheteshwar Pujara scored his 50, as the visitors extended their lead past 250 runs.

It has been an intelligent display of cricket from India against England in the rescheduled fifth and final Test of the Pataudi Trophy from last year's tour. Happening at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday (Day 3), India extended its second innings lead to 257 runs at stumps. Much of the credit goes to opener Cheteshwar Pujara, who slammed his 33rd half-century and is unbeaten on 50, along with wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant (30*). Pujara's 50 came off 139 balls, including five fours. As a result, the netizens were relieved to see Pujara play a fruitful innings, along with India's extended lead.

Day 3 saw England being bundled out for 284. The hosts' batting was not so compelling, barring wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow (106), who scored his 11th Test ton. The following top scorer for the English was fellow wicketkeeper-batter Sam Billings (36). After seamer Mohammed Shami got rid of the former, The Three Lions' innings tumbled like a clueless batch, giving the Indians a lead of around 170-plus.

For India, pacer Mohammed Siraj bagged a four-for, while leg-spinner Ravindra Jadeja was the most economical. However, the visitors began their second innings on a shaky note, losing three wickets for 75, with top-order batter and former skipper Virat Kohli (20) being the final wicket to fall for the day to pacer Ben Stokes.

The pair of Pujara and Pant contributed to a 50-run partnership for the fourth wicket and stayed unbeaten until stumps. So far, pacers Stokes, James Anderson and Stuart Broad have been the wickets-taker in the Indian innings.

Brief scores: IND 416 & 125/3 (Pujara- 50*; Stokes- 1/22) leads ENG 241/7(Bairstow- 106; Bumrah- 3/68) by 257 runs.