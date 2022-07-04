Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Pujara's 50 helps India take lead past 250 runs; netizens relieved

    India continues to play smart cricket against England in the Edgbaston Test. On Sunday, Cheteshwar Pujara scored his 50, as the visitors extended their lead past 250 runs.

    IND vs ENG, Pataudi Trophy 2022, Edgbaston Test: Cheteshwar Pujara 50 helps India take lead past 250 runs against England; netizens relieved-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Birmingham, First Published Jul 4, 2022, 12:01 AM IST

    It has been an intelligent display of cricket from India against England in the rescheduled fifth and final Test of the Pataudi Trophy from last year's tour. Happening at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday (Day 3), India extended its second innings lead to 257 runs at stumps. Much of the credit goes to opener Cheteshwar Pujara, who slammed his 33rd half-century and is unbeaten on 50, along with wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant (30*). Pujara's 50 came off 139 balls, including five fours. As a result, the netizens were relieved to see Pujara play a fruitful innings, along with India's extended lead.

    Day 3 saw England being bundled out for 284. The hosts' batting was not so compelling, barring wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow (106), who scored his 11th Test ton. The following top scorer for the English was fellow wicketkeeper-batter Sam Billings (36). After seamer Mohammed Shami got rid of the former, The Three Lions' innings tumbled like a clueless batch, giving the Indians a lead of around 170-plus.

    ALSO READ: IND vs ENG 2022 - Rohit Sharma tests COVID negative, out of isolation

    For India, pacer Mohammed Siraj bagged a four-for, while leg-spinner Ravindra Jadeja was the most economical. However, the visitors began their second innings on a shaky note, losing three wickets for 75, with top-order batter and former skipper Virat Kohli (20) being the final wicket to fall for the day to pacer Ben Stokes.

    The pair of Pujara and Pant contributed to a 50-run partnership for the fourth wicket and stayed unbeaten until stumps. So far, pacers Stokes, James Anderson and Stuart Broad have been the wickets-taker in the Indian innings.
    Brief scores: IND 416 & 125/3 (Pujara- 50*; Stokes- 1/22) leads ENG 241/7(Bairstow- 106; Bumrah- 3/68) by 257 runs.

    Last Updated Jul 4, 2022, 12:01 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs ENG, Pataudi Trophy 2022, Edgbaston Test: Jonny Bairstow slams century as England avoids follow-on against India; social media lauds-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Bairstow slams century as England avoids follow-on; social media lauds

    Happy Birthday Harbhajan Singh: Here's how Indian cricket fraternity wished him on turning 42-ayh

    Happy Birthday Harbhajan Singh: Here's how cricket fraternity wished him on turning 42

    India vs England, IND vs ENG, Pataudi Trophy 2022, Edgbaston Test: Fans stunned as Jasprit Bumrah hammers world record 35 runs in an over-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Fans stunned as Bumrah hammers world record 35 runs in an over

    India vs England, IND vs ENG, Pataudi Trophy 2022, Edgbaston Test: Social media rejoices as Ravindra Jadeja slams 3rd century-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Social media rejoices as Ravindra Jadeja slams 3rd century

    IND vs ENG, Pataudi Trophy 2022, Edgbaston Test: Rishabh Pant ton, Ravindra Jadeja 50 help India finish Day 1 on top against England; netizens amused-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Pant's ton, Jadeja's 50 help India finish Day 1 on top; netizens amused

    Recent Stories

    Ahead of trust vote, Maha Speaker removes Shiv Sena's Ajay Chaudhary as legislative party leader snt

    Ahead of trust vote, Maha Speaker removes Shiv Sena's Ajay Chaudhary as legislative party leader

    National U-17 womens football team assistant coach Alex Ambrose sacked for sexual misconduct-ayh

    India U-17 women's football team assistant coach sacked for 'sexual misconduct'

    Explained How Russian-Ukrainian war threatens to sabotage integrity of global internet snt

    Explained: How Russia-Ukraine war threatens to sabotage integrity of global internet

    lucknow AAP sends Rs 420 to PM Modi in protest against Agnipath scheme; police arrest activists snt

    Lucknow: AAP sends Rs 420 to PM Modi in protest against Agnipath scheme; police arrest activists

    India vs England, IND vs ENG 2022: Rohit Sharma tests COVID-19 negative, out of isolation-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022: Rohit Sharma tests COVID negative, out of isolation

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt snt

    India@75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt

    Video Icon
    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Video Icon
    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit snt

    India@75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit

    Video Icon