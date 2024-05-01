Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: All MI players fined for slow over rate against LSG, Hardik Pandya slapped with Rs 24 lakh fine

    Hardik Pandya, captain of the Mumbai Indians, incurred a fine of Rs 24 lakh following his team's second slow over-rate violation in the Indian Premier League, which occurred during their match against the Lucknow Super Giants.

    IPL 2024: All MI players fined for slow over rate against LSG, Hardik Pandya slapped with Rs 24 lakh fine
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 1, 2024, 10:06 AM IST

    Hardik Pandya, captain of the Mumbai Indians, incurred a fine of Rs 24 lakh following his team's second slow over-rate violation in the Indian Premier League, which occurred during their match against the Lucknow Super Giants.

    Each player, including the Impact Player, received an individual fine of either Rs 6 lakh or 25% of their match fees, whichever is lower. The match, held at the Ekana Stadium, saw MI suffer a defeat by four wickets on Tuesday.

    Also read: India's T20 WC 2024 squad: 'Lot of debate over Hardik, Rinku just unlucky' - Inside details of BCCI's meeting

    "Mr Hardik Pandya, Captain, Mumbai Indians has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 48 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Lucknow Super Giants on April 30, 2024," the IPL said in a statement.

    "As it was his team’s second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Pandya was fined INR 24 Lac," it said.

    "The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either INR 6 Lac or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser," it added.

    On Tuesday, Lucknow Super Giants bolstered their playoff aspirations with a tense four-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2024 clash held in Lucknow. Marcus Stoinis showcased a composed fifty, complementing the splendid bowling effort of his team.

    Mumbai Indians struggled with their top-order, managing a below-par total of 144 for seven, with notable contributions from Nehal Wadhera (46), Ishan Kishan (32), and Tim David (35 not out).

    Also read: India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad: Meme fest explodes as Hardik Pandya retained as vice-captain

    In response, Stoinis anchored the chase with a well-paced 62 off 45 balls, featuring seven boundaries and two sixes. However, Lucknow Super Giants faced some nervy moments after Stoinis' departure before eventually securing the win with four balls to spare.

    This crucial victory propelled Lucknow Super Giants to the third position in the IPL 2024 standings, marking their sixth win in 10 games. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians suffered their seventh loss in the same number of matches, denting their playoff hopes.

    Last Updated May 1, 2024, 10:08 AM IST
