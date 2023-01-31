Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'Not going to see the ball zipping through to the keeper' - Lance Morris

    First Published Jan 31, 2023, 11:54 AM IST

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Australia will be up for a challenge in the upcoming four Tests in India. Meanwhile, Lance Morris has expressed his apprehensions about pace bowling on Indian wickets and does not have high expectations.

    Image credit: Getty

    Young Australian pacer Lance Morris senses it would be a "challenge" to bowl on Indian wickets during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, it would deliver him with a "huge learning opportunity". Pat Cummins' Australia will start its Test and One-Day International (ODI) tour of India with the opening Test in Nagpur on February 9. Morris, 24, is a component of the 18-member Test squad and will likely debut in the four-Test series after barely missing out on selection for Australia's third and final Test versus South Africa in Sydney.

    "The feedback [of bowling fast in India] hasn't been too great, to be honest. There's not much to look forward to; I'm not going to see the ball zipping through to the keeper and him taking it [in the gloves] fingers up. It sounds like it's going to be a bit of a challenge, but it'll be exciting nonetheless," Morris told SEN Radio on Tuesday.

    ALSO READ: IND VS AUS 2022-23 - IAN HEALY HITS OUT AT HOST NATIONS FOR DENYING QUALITY PREPARATION FOR TOURING SIDES

    Image credit: Getty

    Morris added that he was anticipating little from the tour apart from being with a skilled group and knowing to bowl on subcontinental wickets. "We've got some great guys in the squad and an experienced group now. It's been good to have some training sessions learning from them. I don't want to put too many expectations on myself. I want to use this as a learning experience. I've never toured with cricket before, so this will be my first overseas experience. It's going to be a huge learning opportunity for me," he concluded.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23: Ian Healy hits out at host nations for denying quality preparation for touring sides-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Ian Healy hits out at host nations for denying quality preparation for touring sides

    From Shafali Verma to Richa Ghosh - Meet the ICC Womens U-19 T20 World Cup 2023 stars-ayh

    From Shafali Verma to Richa Ghosh - Meet the ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup 2023 stars

    Dinesh Karthik will be happiest Murali Vijay trolled after announcing retirement from international cricket snt

    'Dinesh Karthik will be happiest': Murali Vijay trolled after announcing retirement from international cricket

    Thank you for all the memories - Murali Vijay announces international retirement, as wishes pour in-ayh

    'Thank you for all the memories' - Murali Vijay announces international retirement; wishes pour in

    We need improvement at the senior level - Mithali Raj after India ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup victory-ayh

    'We need improvement at the senior level' - Mithali Raj after India's ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup victory

    Recent Stories

    Shehzada release pushed ahead out of respect for SRK's Pathaan, here's new date of Kartik Aaryan starrer film vma

    Shehzada release pushed ahead out of respect for SRK's Pathaan, here's new date of Kartik Aaryan starrer film

    Economic Survey 2023 to peg 2023-24 GDP growth at around 6.5 per cent

    Economic Survey to peg 2023-24 GDP growth at around 6.5 per cent?

    Can cancer treatment and other conditions cause patient's fertility? Here's what expert has to say RBA

    Can cancer treatment and other conditions cause patient's fertility? Here's what expert has to say

    Good news for Apple users! You may reportedly get a foldable iPad next year gcw

    Good news for Apple users! You may reportedly get a foldable iPad next year

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23: Ian Healy hits out at host nations for denying quality preparation for touring sides-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Ian Healy hits out at host nations for denying quality preparation for touring sides

    Recent Videos

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon