IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'Not going to see the ball zipping through to the keeper' - Lance Morris
IND vs AUS 2022-23: Australia will be up for a challenge in the upcoming four Tests in India. Meanwhile, Lance Morris has expressed his apprehensions about pace bowling on Indian wickets and does not have high expectations.
Young Australian pacer Lance Morris senses it would be a "challenge" to bowl on Indian wickets during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, it would deliver him with a "huge learning opportunity". Pat Cummins' Australia will start its Test and One-Day International (ODI) tour of India with the opening Test in Nagpur on February 9. Morris, 24, is a component of the 18-member Test squad and will likely debut in the four-Test series after barely missing out on selection for Australia's third and final Test versus South Africa in Sydney.
"The feedback [of bowling fast in India] hasn't been too great, to be honest. There's not much to look forward to; I'm not going to see the ball zipping through to the keeper and him taking it [in the gloves] fingers up. It sounds like it's going to be a bit of a challenge, but it'll be exciting nonetheless," Morris told SEN Radio on Tuesday.
Morris added that he was anticipating little from the tour apart from being with a skilled group and knowing to bowl on subcontinental wickets. "We've got some great guys in the squad and an experienced group now. It's been good to have some training sessions learning from them. I don't want to put too many expectations on myself. I want to use this as a learning experience. I've never toured with cricket before, so this will be my first overseas experience. It's going to be a huge learning opportunity for me," he concluded.
