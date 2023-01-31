IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'Not going to see the ball zipping through to the keeper' - Lance Morris

IND vs AUS 2022-23: Australia will be up for a challenge in the upcoming four Tests in India. Meanwhile, Lance Morris has expressed his apprehensions about pace bowling on Indian wickets and does not have high expectations.

Image credit: Getty

Young Australian pacer Lance Morris senses it would be a "challenge" to bowl on Indian wickets during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, it would deliver him with a "huge learning opportunity". Pat Cummins' Australia will start its Test and One-Day International (ODI) tour of India with the opening Test in Nagpur on February 9. Morris, 24, is a component of the 18-member Test squad and will likely debut in the four-Test series after barely missing out on selection for Australia's third and final Test versus South Africa in Sydney.

"The feedback [of bowling fast in India] hasn't been too great, to be honest. There's not much to look forward to; I'm not going to see the ball zipping through to the keeper and him taking it [in the gloves] fingers up. It sounds like it's going to be a bit of a challenge, but it'll be exciting nonetheless," Morris told SEN Radio on Tuesday.

