IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: 'To hit a hundred in England is a big thing' - Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja slammed a century to keep India on top against England in the Edgbaston Test. He has labelled playing scoring a ton in England as a "big thing".

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was in distinctive form with the bat on Day 2 of the fifth and final Test against England in the Pataudi Trophy series. Happening at the Edgbaston in Birmingham, Jadeja slammed his third Test century to allow India to post a commanding total of 416 in the opening innings on Saturday. Earlier, he was also a part of a record 222-run stand with fellow centurion Rishabh Pant (146). Meanwhile, speaking on his performance, Jadeja has assessed that there is nothing like ti playing for India and scoring a ton for the side.

"I'm feeling perfect. Doing it outside India, especially in England, to hit a hundred as a player is a big thing. I can take some confidence in myself as a player from this to score a hundred in England in swinging conditions. So yeah, it feels terrific," Jadeja said during the post-day press conference on Saturday, reports ANI. ALSO READ: IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test - Fans stunned as Bumrah hammers world record 35 runs in an over "When you score runs, everyone says they think of themselves as a proper batter. But I've always tried to give myself time at the crease, to partner with whoever is at the crease, to play with him. It's nice Jimmy Anderson has realised that after 2014. So, I'm happy," added Jadeja.

