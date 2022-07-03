Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: 'To hit a hundred in England is a big thing' - Ravindra Jadeja

    First Published Jul 3, 2022, 11:42 AM IST

    Ravindra Jadeja slammed a century to keep India on top against England in the Edgbaston Test. He has labelled playing scoring a ton in England as a "big thing".

    Image credit: Getty

    Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was in distinctive form with the bat on Day 2 of the fifth and final Test against England in the Pataudi Trophy series. Happening at the Edgbaston in Birmingham, Jadeja slammed his third Test century to allow India to post a commanding total of 416 in the opening innings on Saturday. Earlier, he was also a part of a record 222-run stand with fellow centurion Rishabh Pant (146). Meanwhile, speaking on his performance, Jadeja has assessed that there is nothing like ti playing for India and scoring a ton for the side.

    Image credit: Getty

    "I'm feeling perfect. Doing it outside India, especially in England, to hit a hundred as a player is a big thing. I can take some confidence in myself as a player from this to score a hundred in England in swinging conditions. So yeah, it feels terrific," Jadeja said during the post-day press conference on Saturday, reports ANI.

    ALSO READ: IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test - Fans stunned as Bumrah hammers world record 35 runs in an over

    "When you score runs, everyone says they think of themselves as a proper batter. But I've always tried to give myself time at the crease, to partner with whoever is at the crease, to play with him. It's nice Jimmy Anderson has realised that after 2014. So, I'm happy," added Jadeja.

    Image credit: Getty

    Analysing his partnership with Pant, Jadeja noted, "A little pressure goes off because he's hitting every bowler in the same way. He wasn't leaving anyone alone. It feels good at the non-striker's end because they then don't focus too much on me. But, as a batter, you still have to come to [a place like] England and concentrate and focus because it is never easy here."

    ALSO READ: IND VS ENG 2022, EDGBASTON TEST - SOCIAL MEDIA REJOICES AS RAVINDRA JADEJA SLAMS 3RD CENTURY

    "You're playing on 50 or 70, and you can get a good ball anytime. Rishabh and I were talking about this, that we try and put on a long partnership. When I came to bat, we had to take the team to a good position and put some effort in. Hopefully, we've put a good total on the board," concluded Jadeja.

