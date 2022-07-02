Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Fans stunned as Bumrah hammers world record 35 runs in an over

    India's batting domination ranged to its tailenders against England in the Edgbaston Test. On Day 2, Jasprit Bumrah slammed the world record of 35 runs in an over, leaving fans stunned.

    India vs England, IND vs ENG, Pataudi Trophy 2022, Edgbaston Test: Fans stunned as Jasprit Bumrah hammers world record 35 runs in an over-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Birmingham, First Published Jul 2, 2022, 4:21 PM IST

    It was yet another example of sheer batting domination by the Indians in the continuing fifth and final Test against the English for the Pataudi Trophy. Currently happening at the Edgbaston in Birmingham, on Saturday (Day 1), the visitors produced twin highlights in the opening session. While all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was magical with his knock of 104, stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah also decided to rule with the bat. While he played an unbeaten knock of 31, it came off just 16 deliveries, including four fours and a couple of sixes, with a strike rate of 193.75. Even notable was that he managed a world record in the process.

    While facing pacer Stuart Broad, who was on a high after dismissing Mohammed Shami (16) and scalping his 550th Test wicket, was hammered for 35 runs in an over by Bumrah. As a result, it happened to be the most runs in an over of Test cricket's history, going past the previous record of 28 by Brian Lara, George Bailey and Keshav Maharaj.

    ALSO READ: IND VS ENG 2022, EDGBASTON TEST - SOCIAL MEDIA REJOICES AS RAVINDRA JADEJA SLAMS 3RD CENTURY

    Meanwhile, Broad now has the infamous record of conceding the most runs in an over of T20Is (36) and Tests (35). Also, Bumrah's unbeaten 31 is the highest by any debutant Test skipper batting at number ten, going past Bishan Singh Bedi's 30.

    While Bumrah looked to continue with his terrifying attack, veteran seamer James Anderson dismissed Bumrah's partner Mohammed Shami (2), thus ending India's innings for a respectable total of 416. With Anderson bagging a fifer, it was the third time India had posted 400-plus in a Test innings after losing its opening five wickets for less than 100.
    Brief scores: IND 416 (Pant- 146, Jadeja- 104; Anderson- 5/60) vs ENG.

    Last Updated Jul 2, 2022, 4:21 PM IST
