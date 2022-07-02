IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Social media rejoices as Ravindra Jadeja slams 3rd century

India is in total control with the bat against England in the Edgbaston Test. Meanwhile, after Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja slammed his century, and social media rejoiced.

Team India has displayed the 'Never Give Up' attitude regarding its batting in the ongoing fifth and final Test against England for the Pataudi Trophy. Being played at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday (Day 2), all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja displayed his batting prowess as he slammed his third century in the format. As a result of this knock, India stays in a good position in the opening innings after being asked to bat first. In contrast, he is the second centurion in the innings after wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant (146) on Friday. Meanwhile, social media was thrilled with Jadeja's knock and India's overall batting.

Jadeja's ton came off 183 deliveries, which included 13 fours. With this ton:

Jadeja and Pant have become the third left-handed pair to score respective centuries in the same Test innings after Sadagopal Ramesh (110) & Sourav Ganguly (125) vs New Zealand in 1999 and Ganguly (239) & Yuvraj Singh (169) vs Pakistan in 2007.

Jadeja is the fourth Indian after Kapil Dev (1996), MS Dhoni (2009) and Harbhajan Singh (2010) to score twin Test tons in a calendar year for India while batting at number seven or below.

ALSO READ: IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: 'I don't try to play unidimensional shots' - Rishabh Pant after century

Match summary

India finished on 338/7 on Day 1, with Jadeja and Mohammed Shami resuming. Shami (16) was dismissed by pacer Stuart Broad, who became the first Englishman to scalp 550 Test wickets. At the same time, Jadeja (104) was knocked over by seamer James Anderson, as India has gone past the 400-run mark, which is a remarkable first innings score on this surface. Anderson has bagged four so far, being the most successful for the hosts.

Brief scores: IND 401/9 (Pant- 146, Jadeja- 104*; Anderson- 4/56) vs ENG.