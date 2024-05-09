Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: SSLC student hangs himself before results announcement over fear of failure at Davangere

    The Karnataka SSLC exam results for 2023-24 were announced at 10:30 AM. However, tragedy struck in Davanagere as a 16-year-old SSLC student, Kushal, was found dead by hanging in his home just hours before the results. Sources suggest he took his life out of fear of failing exams. The incident highlights the pressure students face and the importance of mental health support.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 9, 2024, 11:55 AM IST

    The Karnataka SSLC exam results for the year 2023-24 have been announced at 10.30. However, a tragedy struck in Davanagere today as a 16-year-old SSLC student was discovered dead by hanging in his home, just hours before the release of the exam results. The victim, identified as Kushal, was a student at Mavinakatte Government High School. Sources indicate that Kushal took his own life out of fear of failing the SSLC exams, as he had not performed well in two subjects.

    The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, highlighting the immense pressure students face during exam season. According to reports, Kushal's family members were unaware of the turmoil he was going through, and his death has left them devastated.

    Local authorities have been alerted to the tragedy, with a case filed at the Channagiri police station. Investigations are underway to determine the circumstances leading to Kushal's death.

    This heartbreaking incident serves as a stark reminder of the mental health challenges young students often encounter, especially during exam periods. It underscores the importance of providing adequate support and guidance to students to help them cope with academic stress.

