Akshaya Tritiya 2024: 7 must-buy items to bring good luck and wealth

Lifestyle
It is believed that purchasing gold on this day brings wealth and prosperity throughout the year. Many people buy gold coins, jewelry, or gold bars as an investment.
It is believed that any investments made in property on this day will yield fruitful results and bring long-term prosperity.
Many people choose to make financial investments, such as buying stocks, mutual funds on Akshaya Tritiya. It is believed to be an opportune time for financial growth and success.
Purchasing household items such as kitchen utensils, appliances, or home decor on Akshaya Tritiya is believed to bring prosperity and abundance to the home.
Buying new clothes is considered auspicious, signifying a fresh start and prosperity. People often purchase attire or outfits for special occasions, weddings, or festivals.
Silver coins, utensils, or idols of gods and goddesses are popular purchases on this day. Silver is believed to bring blessings of health and happiness.
Akshaya Tritiya is an ideal day to invest in precious stones such as diamonds, rubies, emeralds, and sapphires, which are said to bring good luck and positive energy.