    Kerala: Driving test continues to remain suspended for fifth day

    The driving test has been suspended in the state for the fifth day due to a protest by the Indian National Trade Union Congress and Centre of Indian Trade Unions.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published May 9, 2024, 11:48 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The driving test has been suspended in the state for the fifth day due to a protest by the Indian National Trade Union Congress and Centre of Indian Trade Unions. The protests were held in Thalassery and Mukkam today. The committee says that they will not withdraw from the strike without withdrawing the new driving test reforms. 

    Driving school owners initiated an indefinite strike on Thursday to protest against the new regulations introduced by the state Motor Vehicle Department for driving tests. This decision was collectively made by various associations, including CITU, INTUC, and the All Kerala Driving School Owners Association, during a meeting held on Tuesday night.

    Meanwhile, INTUC opposes the CITU's contradictory stance on the strike. The INTUC stated that those who should strike together are supporting the government. The INTUC leadership questioned how the government could convene solely with the CITU for discussion. 

    The revised norms aim to improve the assessment of candidates' driving abilities under various road conditions.

    Key changes in the rules include initially limiting the number of driving test applicants supervised by a Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) per day to 30, which was later raised to 60 due to strong protests. Furthermore, vehicles with automatic gear transmissions and electric vehicles are prohibited from use in the driving test. Additionally, driving schools must utilize vehicles no older than 15 years, equipped with dashboard cameras for testing purposes.
     

    Last Updated May 9, 2024, 11:48 AM IST
