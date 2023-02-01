IND vs AUS 2022-23: Usman Khawaja forced to miss India flight due to visa delay

IND vs AUS 2022-23: While the Australian team has departed for India, Usman Khawaja has been left stranded, as the Pakistan-born batter is facing visa delays regarding his travel to the country.

Image credit: Getty

Due to a visa hold, Australian opener Usman Khawaja was coerced to miss his flight to India on Wednesday. The Australian squad left for the high-voltage four-Test series versus India without Khawaja, who is now anticipated to go on Thursday.

"Me waiting for my Indian Visa like... #stranded #dontleaveme #standard #anytimenow," registered Khawaja while publishing a meme on social media. The Pakistan-born batter has played 56 Tests, 40 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and nine Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) for Australia. The 36-year-old also played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2016.

