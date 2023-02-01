IND vs AUS 2022-23: Usman Khawaja forced to miss India flight due to visa delay
IND vs AUS 2022-23: While the Australian team has departed for India, Usman Khawaja has been left stranded, as the Pakistan-born batter is facing visa delays regarding his travel to the country.
Image credit: Getty
Due to a visa hold, Australian opener Usman Khawaja was coerced to miss his flight to India on Wednesday. The Australian squad left for the high-voltage four-Test series versus India without Khawaja, who is now anticipated to go on Thursday.
"Me waiting for my Indian Visa like... #stranded #dontleaveme #standard #anytimenow," registered Khawaja while publishing a meme on social media. The Pakistan-born batter has played 56 Tests, 40 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and nine Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) for Australia. The 36-year-old also played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2016.
Image credit: Getty
Khawaja was anointed Australia's Test Player of the Year on Monday, an award given after the legendary Aussie spin great Shane Warne. Australia will undergo a four-day training camp in the Bengaluru outskirts before moving to Nagpur for the opening Test, starting February 9. The other venues are Delhi, Dharamsala and Ahmedabad.
Image credit: Getty
Both sides are in contention to reach the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2021-23 Final. Australia has opted out of a tour match in India ahead of the paramount series expecting the pitches in practice contests to be distinct from what they would encounter in the four Tests.
(With inputs from PTI)