ICC World Cup 2023: 'Shubman Gill is a strong contender to open for India' - Yuvraj Singh

ICC World Cup 2023: India is debating who would open alongside Rohit Sharma. Meanwhile, Yuvraj Singh is impressed with Shubman Gill's opening skills and has backed him to open in the tournament.

The highly rated Shubman Gill is a strong contender to open for India in the 2023 ICC World Cup at home, feels former CWC winner Yuvraj Singh. Gill is not a part of the One-Day International (ODI) series in Bangladesh but was part of the second-string India squad in New Zealand.

"Shubman is doing very well and is performing consistently. I believe he is a strong contender to open for India in the 2023 World Cup," Yuvraj replied to a PTI query on the sidelines of the inauguration of the T20 World Cup for the visually impaired. Yuvraj, who retired from all forms of the game in 2019, has mentored some of the young cricketers from his state, including Gill. ALSO READ: PAK vs ENG 2022-23, 1st Test - England pulls off sensational win after 17 years; Stokes' captaincy applauded

During the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, Gill stayed with Yuvraj and trained under him alongside current Punjab skipper and former Indian Premier League (IPL) champion SunRisers Hyderabad's (SRH's) all-rounder Abhishek Sharma. "Shubman is very hardworking and is doing all the right things. I believe he is destined for greatness in the next ten years," Yuvraj said.

