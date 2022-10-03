ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 schedule announced, IND plays opener vs PAK on Feb 12

The ICC Women's World Cup 2023 is expected to be a cracker in South Africa. On Monday, the schedule was announced, while India will get its campaign underway against Pakistan on February 12.

India will open its drive in the 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup against arch-rival Pakistan on February 12 at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town. The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the fixtures for the tournament on Monday. India has been placed in Group 2 alongside England, West Indies, Pakistan and Ireland, with the competition set to run between February 10-26 in South Africa. India's second game would be against the Windies on February 15 at the same venue, followed by England and Ireland on February 18 and 20 in Gqeberha. Hosts South Africa will roll the ball against Sri Lanka in Cape Town.

The final would be conducted on February 26 in Cape Town, while a reserve day would be available on a subsequent day in case of considerable interruptions in play on the set date. Cape Town, Paarl and Gqeberha will host the event's matches, with the knockouts set to be played in Cape Town. Twenty-three games will be played in the 10-team competition. ALSO READ: WOMEN'S ASIA CUP 2022 - SABBHINENI MEGHANA'S 69 ENSURES COMFORTABLE WIN FOR INDIA OVER MALAYSIA

Bangladesh and Ireland would be the last two teams participating, as they join Australia, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the West Indies in the eighth edition of the Women's T20WC. Five-time title winner and defending champion Australia is grouped alongside its Trans-Tasmanian rival New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Group 1.

