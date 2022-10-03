Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Women's Asia Cup 2022: Sabbhineni Meghana's 69 ensures comfortable win for India over Malaysia

    India registered its second win in the Women's Asia Cup 2022 on Monday. It drubbed Malaysia by 30 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis method. It is placed second in the points table, with four more matches to go.

    Womens Asia Cup 2022: Sabbhineni Meghana 69 ensures comfortable win for India over Malaysia-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 3, 2022, 7:07 PM IST

    Indian opener Sabbhineni Meghana (69) batted with a command to register her maiden Twenty20 International (T20I) half-century, with India defeating Malaysia by 30 runs through the Duckworth-Lewis (D/L) method in the rain-truncated 2022 Women's Asia Cup clash at the Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium on Monday. As she replaced deputy captain Smriti Mandhana at the top, Meghana struck a career-best knock of 69 off 53 balls, helping India post 181/4. In reply, Malaysia was wobbling at 16/2 in 5.2 overs when rain interrupted the play, far behind the 46-run mark, the D/L par score when the match was abandoned.

    With this success, India has moved to the second spot again on the points table -- with four points -- trailing arch-rival Pakistan. Meghana took the Malaysian bowling attack to the sword, bringing up her career-best score in the format, as India was invited to bat first. The big-hitting Shafali Verma, floundering for form, also pitched in. However, the teen appeared husky for most of her 46-run knock.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore T20I - Virat Kohli rested from the dead rubber

    Meghana made most of the chance she was provided, donning the role of the assailant from the opening delivery. She churned out boundaries every over, hitting the ball across the park in the Powerplay (PP), as India brought 47/0 in the opening six overs. She was dropped on 14 by skipper Winifred Duraisingam (2/36) in the third over, and the right-hander made the Malaysian pay for the mistake. She raced to her half-century with a four.

    Poor fielding added to Malaysia's sufferings, with the Indian women's side looking on course for a 200-plus total. However, Duraisingam got the prized wicket of Meghana. The Indian attempted to drive but chipped it straight into the extra cover, sending the Malaysian side into a craze. Shafali, who had played second fiddle to the embodiment, plundered a couple of sixes but failed to carry on the swiftness once Meghana was dismissed.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SA 2022-23, Guwahati T20I: 'Going at a higher strike rate was a demand of this innings' - Rahul

    Richa Ghosh was upgraded to the third batting spot, and the young wicketkeeper-batter recreated an eloquent 33-run knock, locating the gaps beautifully. But, Shafali strumbled to rev as Malaysia tautened its bowling and fielding, besides beginning a mini-batting spill. In the eventful penultimate over, Shafali was bowled by 17-year-old Nur Dania Syuhada (2/9) off the opening delivery before the spinner also dismissed Kiran Navgire (0) in the subsequent delivery.

    It would have been a three-wicket haul for the teen had Richa not been dropped at deep mid-wicket on 31. Defending 181, spinners Deepti Sharma (1/10) and Rajeshwari Gayakwad (1/6) sent back openers Winifred Duraisingam (0) and Wan Julia (1) before rain spoilt the contest.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Oct 3, 2022, 7:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022: Would like to have Chris Gayle bat as a prized possession - Yusuf Pathan-ayh

    LLC 2022: 'Would like to have Chris Gayle's bat as a prized possession' - Yusuf Pathan

    IND vs SA, 2nd T20I: Miller's ton goes in vain as India beat South Africa by 16 runs to seal series snake reaction snt

    IND vs SA 2022: Surya, KL Rahul show helps India seal first T20I series win against South Africa on home soil

    legends league cricket 2022 ross taylor ashley nurse blazing knocks against bhilwara kings power india capitals into final

    Legends League Cricket 2022: Taylor, Nurse’s blazing knocks power India Capitals into final

    legends league cricket 2022: Gujarat Giants' Chris Gayle dances during Navratri celebrations; wins hearts snt

    Garba with Gayle! Gujarat Giants' star wins hearts with dance moves during Navratri celebrations

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Guwahati/2nd T20I: Despite Jasprit Bumrah setback, India aims at rare home series win against South Africa-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Guwahati T20I: Despite Bumrah setback, India aims at rare series win

    Recent Stories

    Dial 112: Bengaluru police releases helpline number, urges commuters to report crimes - adt

    Dial 112: Bengaluru police releases helpline number, urges commuters to report crimes

    football Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi: Who deserves to win Qatar World Cup 2022 Ex-USMNT coach answers snt

    Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi: Who deserves to win World Cup 2022? Ex-USMNT coach answers

    Gourmet meals to yummy desserts Air India introduces new menu in domestic flights Details here gcw

    Gourmet meals to yummy desserts: Air India introduces new menu in domestic flights; Details here

    Nord Stream pipeline leaks have shown Europe's vulnerability: Expert

    'Nord Stream pipeline leaks have shown Europe's vulnerability'

    pro-wrestling WWE: Top former UFC star to be Special Guest Referee during Matt Riddle-Seth Rollins Fight Pit match at Extreme Rules-ayh

    WWE: Top former UFC star to be 'Special Guest Referee' during Riddle-Rollins 'Fight Pit' match

    Recent Videos

    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Guwahati/2nd T20I: Going at a higher strike rate was a demand of this innings - KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Guwahati T20I: 'Going at a higher strike rate was a demand of this innings' - Rahul

    Video Icon
    5G is in India PM Modi gets demo of Jio new technology from Akash Ambani gcw

    5G is in India: PM Modi gets demo of Jio's new technology from Akash Ambani

    Video Icon
    Womens Asia Cup 2022: It was Deepti Sharma awareness that she took the bails off - India Harmanpreet Kaur on Charlie Dean run out during England ODIs-ayh

    'It was Deepti's awareness that she took the bails off' - Harmanpreet on Charlie's run out

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets-ayh

    LLC 2022: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets

    Video Icon