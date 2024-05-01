Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Is stock market closed on May 1 for Maharashtra Day?

    One of the two stock market holidays will be on May 1, which is Maharashtra Day, which commemorates the establishment of the state of Maharashtra on May 1, 1960.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 1, 2024, 9:54 AM IST

    The Indian stock market will be closed on May 1 for Maharashtra Day. One of the two stock market holidays will be on May 1, Maharashtra Day, which honors the state's founding on that date in 1960. This occurred after the linguistic reorganization of Indian states.

    The commodities derivatives section will be closed in the morning from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and open in the evening from 5 p.m. to 11.55 p.m. Trading on both the NSE and the BSE will resume on Thursday, May 2.

    The NSE and BSE will have their second holiday in May on May 20. This is a holiday due to the Lok Sabha Elections on the day, which will be held in all six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai as part of the fifth phase of the seven-phase voting process.

    On April 30, in a highly turbulent day, the market lost all intraday gains and closed negative, with selling observed in IT, metal, media, and oil and gas names. The Sensex closed down 188.50 points, or 0.25 percent, at 74,482.78, while the Nifty down 38.60 points, or 0.17 percent, to 22,604.80.

    M&M, Power Grid Corporation, Shriram Finance, Hero MotoCorp, and Bajaj Auto were among the Nifty's top gainers, while Tech Mahindra, BPCL, JSW Steel, HCL Technologies, and Sun Pharma fell.

    The broader indices outperformed the benchmarks with BSE midcap index touching fresh high and ended 0.5 percent higher, while the smallcap index ended on a flat note.

    Last Updated May 1, 2024, 9:54 AM IST
