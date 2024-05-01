Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas plays Bhairava for IPL 2024's new promo; check out the video

In the advertisement, which was also uploaded on Reddit by a social media user, Prabhas promoted the forthcoming 'Maha Match of the Week'. This week's matchup pits the Mumbai Indians against the Kolkata Knight Riders and is scheduled for Saturday, May 3.

Prabhas donned his Bhairava appearance from his next film, Kalki 2898 AD, for a new IPL 2024 promotion. On Tuesday, a commercial aired on television. In the promotion, which was also uploaded on Reddit by a social media user, Prabhas advertised the forthcoming 'Maha Match of the Week'. This week's matchup pits the Mumbai Indians against the Kolkata Knight Riders. The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 3.

In the trailer, Prabhas goes across a futuristic set dressed in his armour and discusses cricket. "Cricket is like war. Hold your breath, this is the IPL's biggest match. "Play today to prepare for tomorrow," he advises. Watch the video below.

The new trailer came only days after a teaser, poster, and release date for Kalki 2898 AD were revealed. Prabhas appeared for the poster alongside Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. The new image drew everyone's attention, with some social media users comparing it to Dune.

During a recent event, a student asked Nag why his film resembled Dune and whether there were any parallels. The student said, “Project K (the film’s working title) looks a lot like the Hollywood movie Dune when it comes to the theme and the art work.” To this, Nag Ashwin replied, “It’s because of the sand. They (another student) noticed the film has sand in it, no? Basically, whenever there’s sand, it’ll look like Dune.”

Earlier, Nag talked about the film’s motivation at the Synapse 2024 event in Gurgaon. He said, “The film starts with Mahabharat and ends in 2898 AD. It spans 6000 years in time. We tried to create worlds, imagining what they would be like while still keeping it Indian and not making it look like Blade Runner.”

Although the filmmakers have yet to provide any information about Deepika's part in the film, it is widely assumed that she would play Prabhas' wife. The actress will most likely portray Padma. As per the Vedas, Padma is Lord Kalki's wife. However, Nag Ashwin has not responded to the speculations.

