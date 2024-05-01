Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas plays Bhairava for IPL 2024's new promo; check out the video

    In the advertisement, which was also uploaded on Reddit by a social media user, Prabhas promoted the forthcoming 'Maha Match of the Week'. This week's matchup pits the Mumbai Indians against the Kolkata Knight Riders and is scheduled for Saturday, May 3.

    Kalki 2898 AD Prabhas plays Bhairava for IPL 2024's new promo; check out the video RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 1, 2024, 9:47 AM IST

    Prabhas donned his Bhairava appearance from his next film, Kalki 2898 AD, for a new IPL 2024 promotion. On Tuesday, a commercial aired on television. In the promotion, which was also uploaded on Reddit by a social media user, Prabhas advertised the forthcoming 'Maha Match of the Week'. This week's matchup pits the Mumbai Indians against the Kolkata Knight Riders. The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 3.

    In the trailer, Prabhas goes across a futuristic set dressed in his armour and discusses cricket. "Cricket is like war. Hold your breath, this is the IPL's biggest match. "Play today to prepare for tomorrow," he advises. Watch the video below.

    Prabhas's ad as Bhairava for IPL
    byu/SelmonTheDriver inBollyBlindsNGossip

    The new trailer came only days after a teaser, poster, and release date for Kalki 2898 AD were revealed. Prabhas appeared for the poster alongside Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. The new image drew everyone's attention, with some social media users comparing it to Dune.

    Also Read: Did you know Salman Khan was to buy Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat?

    During a recent event, a student asked Nag why his film resembled Dune and whether there were any parallels. The student said, “Project K (the film’s working title) looks a lot like the Hollywood movie Dune when it comes to the theme and the art work.” To this, Nag Ashwin replied, “It’s because of the sand. They (another student) noticed the film has sand in it, no? Basically, whenever there’s sand, it’ll look like Dune.”

    Earlier, Nag talked about the film’s motivation at the Synapse 2024 event in Gurgaon. He said, “The film starts with Mahabharat and ends in 2898 AD. It spans 6000 years in time. We tried to create worlds, imagining what they would be like while still keeping it Indian and not making it look like Blade Runner.”

    Also Read: 'Ramayana': Lara Dutta opens up on playing 'Kaikeyi'

    Although the filmmakers have yet to provide any information about Deepika's part in the film, it is widely assumed that she would play Prabhas' wife. The actress will most likely portray Padma. As per the Vedas, Padma is Lord Kalki's wife. However, Nag Ashwin has not responded to the speculations.

    Last Updated May 1, 2024, 9:47 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma: Hitman cuts cake with wife Ritika Sajdeh, MI stars; WATCH viral video osf

    Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma: Hitman cuts cake with wife Ritika Sajdeh, MI stars; WATCH viral video

    Anushka Sharma shares first video since her return to India after giving birth to Akaay in London - WATCH ATG

    Anushka Sharma shares first video since her return to India after giving birth to Akaay in London - WATCH

    Malayalam actor Sreenivasan praises Siju Walson starrer Panchavalsara Padhathi rkn

    Malayalam actor Sreenivasan praises Siju Walson starrer Panchavalsara Padhathi

    Shehnaaz Gill shares photos of her latest trip to the mountains; admirers call her 'cute' ATG

    Shehnaaz Gill shares photos of her latest trip to the mountains; admirers call her 'cute'

    Ibrahim Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor to shoot together? Actress hints as he makes his much awaited Instagram debut ATG

    Ibrahim Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor to shoot together? Actress hints as he makes his much awaited Instagram debut

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Lightning destroys CCTV cameras in the strong room in Alappuzha rkn

    Kerala: Lightning destroys CCTV cameras in the strong room in Alappuzha

    Multiple schools in Delhi-NCR receive bomb threat; search under way gcw

    Multiple schools in Delhi-NCR receive bomb threat; search under way

    SHOCKING! Kapil Sharma charges THIS much for his show, cast fee revealed RKK

    SHOCKING! Kapil Sharma charges THIS much for his show, see cast fee

    Karnataka: Raichur records 10-year high, hits 45.6 degrees Celsius vkp

    Karnataka: Raichur records 10-year high, hits 45.6 degrees Celsius

    Kerala: IMD predicts high heatwave across the state today; orange alert in Palakkad rkn

    Kerala: IMD predicts high heatwave across the state today; orange alert in Palakkad

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon