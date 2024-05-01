Over 50 schools in Delhi-NCR receive bomb threat; search under way

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    The schools received the threat via mail. Delhi Public School (Dwarka), Sanskriti School, Mother Mary's School and Delhi Public School (Noida) received the threat. The schools have started sending students back home as a precautionary measure.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 1, 2024, 9:28 AM IST

    Many Delhi schools have received a bomb threat via email, and police officials are on the site conducting through search operations. The schools that received the bomb threat E-Mail include – Sanskriti School of Chanakyapuri police station area, Mother Mary School in Mayur Vihar of East Delhi, DPS School of Dwarka district, DAV School, Amity School, Pushp Vihar and Saket and Sanskriti School of New Delhi district among others.

    One of the schools, Mother Mary, was conducting an exam, and had to stop it midway as the search ops started.  The school declared an emergency and requested that everyone vacate the premises immediately.

    In an email to parents, DPS stated, "This is to tell you that the school has received an email threatening the safety and security of the pupils. As a precaution, we are returning the students home immediately."

    According to police, the bomb disposal squad and officials of Delhi Fire Service have been rushed to the school and a search operation is underway. Police said that an investigation is being done according to the threatening mails.

    Several Delhi schools received bomb threats via email early this morning. According to reports, the IP address of the email indicates that it is from outside the nation; Delhi Police thinks that the IP address was masked via VPN, and the inquiry is ongoing. However, fire department sources indicate that when they arrived at the area, they discovered that it was a simulated practice. 

    "During the initial investigation, it seems that since yesterday till now the mail has been sent to many places and it seems to be on the same pattern. Date line is not mentioned and BCC is mentioned in the mail, which means one mail has been sent to many places. At present an investigation is being done," a Delhi Police spokesperson said.

    Earlier in February this year, Delhi Public School in RK Puram received a bomb threat call, prompting the evacuation of the premises. Despite the call indicating a bomb threat, authorities did not find any suspicious items upon investigation.

    Last Updated May 1, 2024, 10:44 AM IST
