    Kerala: Lightning destroys CCTV cameras in the strong room in Alappuzha

    The CCTV cameras in the strong room of St Joseph School where the voting machines were kept damaged due to lightning in Alappuzha district on Tuesday( April 30). UDF candidate KC Venugopal's chief election agent M. Liju, also the returning officer, filed a complaint with the District Collector regarding the security of the voting machines.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published May 1, 2024, 9:44 AM IST

    Alappuzha: The CCTV cameras in the strong room of St Joseph School where the voting machines were kept damaged due to lightning in Alappuzha district on Tuesday( April 30). The district collector called the candidates and informed them about the destruction of the CCTV cameras. 

    Meanwhile, UDF candidate KC Venugopal's chief election agent M. Liju, also the returning officer, filed a complaint with the District Collector regarding the security of the voting machines. Liju pointed out in the complaint that the CCTV cameras in the room where the voting machines are kept were destroyed. 

    He stated that the security, transparency, importance of the election, and CCTV surveillance should be urgently installed in St. Joseph's HSS premises. M Liju also demanded that observers be appointed to monitor the strong room premises to remove concerns and doubts related to the security of voting machines. 

    Meanwhile, the IMD predicted summer rains in 12 districts of the state in the next few days. It is reported that the rain will bring great relief to Kerala in the first week of May. The southern districts including Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam received significant rainfall yesterday

