    Danushka Gunathilaka rape incident: Three-member committee to probe

    First Published Nov 8, 2022, 4:32 PM IST

    Danushka Gunathilaka has been charged with raping a woman in Sydney and is undergoing a legal trial in Australia. Meanwhile, a three-member committee has been formed to probe into his incident.

    Image credit: Getty

    A three-member panel will be probing the alleged sexual attack by Sri Lankan all-rounder Danushka Gunathilaka during the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, the country's cricket board, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), stated on Tuesday. The probe committee comprising retired High Court judge Justice Sisira Ratnayake, lawyer Niroshana Perera and counsel Asela Rekawa will also investigate other alleged incidents involving the reigning Asia Cup champion during its stay in Australia, the board added.

    "Upon submission of the said report by the panel, the Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket will take stern disciplinary action against the players and or officials if proven guilty of any wrongdoing or negligence when carrying out official duties," SLC informed in a statement.

    ALSO READ: Gunathilaka denied bail by Sydney court over rape charges; Sri Lanka Cricket suspends him

    Image credit: PTI

    It added that the commission would seek a quick answer from the team manager about Gunathilaka's behaviour and other happenings. There are also accounts of "a fight involving another player in a Brisbane casino". The 31-year-old left-hander, apprehended on Sunday before the team departed from Australia, was declined bail by a Syndey local court on Monday, even as the SLC suspended him from the game with immediate effect.

    Image credit: Getty

    The Sri Lankan side, which failed to qualify for the semis after finishing fourth in Group 1, left Australia without Gunathilaka on Saturday. He was dismissed for a duck in his lone appearance versus minnows Namibia in its Super 12 qualification tie.

    (With inputs from PTI)

