ICC Rankings: Suryakumar Yadav retains T20I top spot, Shubman Gill reaches career-best 30th in ODIs

ICC T20I Rankings have been updated on Wednesday, as Suryakumar Yadav continues to dominate at the pinnacle of the ranking among batters, while Shubman Gill has scaled to his career-best spot of 30th.

Image credit: PTI

Indian middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav stayed stagnant at the summit. At the same time, affiliate Shubman Gill rose to a career-best 30th spot among batters in the ICC T20I Rankings, released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday. Surya continues to direct the batting chart, with 906 rating points.

On the other hand, Gill recently earned a career-best rank after hitting a match-winning ton versus New Zealand in the third and final One-Day International (ODI) in Ahmedabad. Gill's unbeaten 126 off 63 deliveries contributed to India's substantial 168-run success, aiding the home side in sealing the series 2-1 and lifting him to unexpected 168 slots. The 23-year-old, who has now struck hundreds in all three formats, is ranked sixth in the ODIs and 62nd in Tests.

ALSO READ: ICC WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP 2021-23 - FINAL TO BE HELD AT THE OVAL BETWEEN JUNE 7-11