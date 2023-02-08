Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC Rankings: Suryakumar Yadav retains T20I top spot, Shubman Gill reaches career-best 30th in ODIs

    First Published Feb 8, 2023, 5:06 PM IST

    ICC T20I Rankings have been updated on Wednesday, as Suryakumar Yadav continues to dominate at the pinnacle of the ranking among batters, while Shubman Gill has scaled to his career-best spot of 30th.

    Image credit: PTI

    Indian middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav stayed stagnant at the summit. At the same time, affiliate Shubman Gill rose to a career-best 30th spot among batters in the ICC T20I Rankings, released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday. Surya continues to direct the batting chart, with 906 rating points.

    On the other hand, Gill recently earned a career-best rank after hitting a match-winning ton versus New Zealand in the third and final One-Day International (ODI) in Ahmedabad. Gill's unbeaten 126 off 63 deliveries contributed to India's substantial 168-run success, aiding the home side in sealing the series 2-1 and lifting him to unexpected 168 slots. The 23-year-old, who has now struck hundreds in all three formats, is ranked sixth in the ODIs and 62nd in Tests.

    ALSO READ: ICC WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP 2021-23 - FINAL TO BE HELD AT THE OVAL BETWEEN JUNE 7-11

    Image credit: PTI

    Besides, former Indian skipper and current top-order batter Virat Kohli has fallen 15th among batters. At the same time, wicketkeeper-opener KL Rahul slid a couple of positions (27th), and captain Rohit Sharma was additionally behind in the 29th place. Young left-handed wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has also tumbled three zones to 48th.

    Image credit: Getty

    In the meantime, no Indian bowler features in the top 10 bowlers list in the T20Is. Yet, left-arm speedster Arshdeep Singh pushed eight slots up and reached a career-best 13th class, having finished with 2/16 in Ahmedabad. Senior seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar dropped a spot to 21st, while veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and leg-spinner Axar Patel remained stationed at 29th and 30th, respectively.

    ALSO READ: IND VS AUS 2022-23, 1ST TEST: 'IT'S GOING TO BE TOUGH' - ROHIT ON WHO AMONG GILL AND SURYA WOULD MAKE THE CUT

    Image credit: PTI

    All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who seized 2/16 and smacked a 17-ball 30, has advanced in all three departments. He has escalated from 53rd to 50th in batting, 66th to 46th among bowlers and is ranked second among all-rounders, behind Shakib Al Hassan of Bangladesh by only two rating points.

