Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Saurya Airlines plane with 19 people onboard crashes during takeoff at Nepal's Kathmandu airport (WATCH)

    A plane carrying nineteen people, including the aircrew, crashed while attempting to take off from Tribhuvan International Airport in Nepal's Kathmandu on Wednesday.

    BREAKING Saurya Airlines plane crashes during takeoff in Nepal's Kathmandu; videos go viral (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 24, 2024, 11:30 AM IST

    A plane carrying nineteen people, including the aircrew, crashed while attempting to take off from Tribhuvan International Airport in Nepal's Kathmandu on Wednesday. The aircraft, operated by Saurya Airlines, was en route to the resort town of Pokhara when it slipped off the runway at around 11 a.m., according to Premnath Thakur, a spokesperson for the airport.

    As per preliminary information, five bodies have been recovered from the crash site. Captain MR Shakya has been rushed to the hospital for treatment. Thick billows of smoke are visible at the airport, adding to the urgency of the rescue and recovery operations.

    State television reported that the exact cause of the runway slip and any potential casualties are currently unclear. Tribhuvan International Airport has been closed as emergency crews, including police and firefighters, work to manage the situation and carry out rescue operations at the accident site.

    Further details on the incident and any casualties are expected to be released as the situation develops.

    Last Updated Jul 24, 2024, 11:56 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BAPS Swaminarayan Temple defaced in Canada with anti-India graffiti anr

    BAPS Swaminarayan Temple defaced in Canada with anti-India graffiti

    French MPs avoid shaking hands with far-right, makes rock-paper-scissors motion (WATCH) gcw

    French MPs avoid shaking hands with National Rally MP, makes rock-paper-scissors motion (WATCH)

    Pornography can be more rewarding than gaming or money for men, reveals recent study snt

    Pornography can be more rewarding than gaming or money for men, reveals recent study

    Israel enemies know... Israeli PM Netanyahu on ties with US after Joe Biden opts out of presidential race snt

    'Israel's enemies know...': Israeli PM Netanyahu on ties with US after Joe Biden opts out of presidential race

    Mass shooting in Mississippi: 3 dead, 16 injured as unknow gunman opens fire near nightclub in Indianola snt

    Mass shooting in Mississippi: 3 dead, 16 injured as unknow gunman opens fire near nightclub in Indianola

    Recent Stories

    'Cannot name every state in Budget': FM Nirmala Sitharaman lashes out at Opposition Rajya Sabha anr

    'Cannot name every state in Budget': FM Nirmala Sitharaman lashes out at Opposition

    Benedict Bridgerton gets ready for the marriage mart in Season 4 teaser released by Netflix [WATCH] ATG

    Benedict Bridgerton gets ready for the marriage mart in Season 4 teaser released by Netflix [WATCH]

    Gold rate FALLS on July 24: Check 22 and 24 carat price in YOUR city gcw

    Gold rate FALLS on July 24: Check 22 and 24 carat price in YOUR city

    Karnataka landslide: On Day 9, state-of-the-art scanner joins search for Kerala native Arjun anr

    Karnataka landslide: On Day 9, state-of-the-art scanner joins search for Kerala native Arjun

    Nagaland state lottery July 24, 2024: Today's winning number OUT RKK

    Nagaland state lottery July 24, 2024: Today's winning number OUT

    Recent Videos

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives AJR

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon