Saurya Airlines plane with 19 people onboard crashes during takeoff at Nepal's Kathmandu airport (WATCH)

A plane carrying nineteen people, including the aircrew, crashed while attempting to take off from Tribhuvan International Airport in Nepal's Kathmandu on Wednesday. The aircraft, operated by Saurya Airlines, was en route to the resort town of Pokhara when it slipped off the runway at around 11 a.m., according to Premnath Thakur, a spokesperson for the airport.

As per preliminary information, five bodies have been recovered from the crash site. Captain MR Shakya has been rushed to the hospital for treatment. Thick billows of smoke are visible at the airport, adding to the urgency of the rescue and recovery operations.

State television reported that the exact cause of the runway slip and any potential casualties are currently unclear. Tribhuvan International Airport has been closed as emergency crews, including police and firefighters, work to manage the situation and carry out rescue operations at the accident site.

Further details on the incident and any casualties are expected to be released as the situation develops.

