Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    England skipper Heather Knight accuses India of 'lying' over controversial 'mankading'

    England women's team captain Heather Knight has accused India of needlessly 'lying' over the controversial run-out of Charlie Dean by Deepti Sharma in the third and final ODI.

    ind vs eng England skipper Heather Knight accuses India of 'lying' over controversial 'mankading' charlie dean deepti sharma snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 26, 2022, 7:33 PM IST

    England skipper Heather Knight, who is currently recovering from hip surgery, has accused the Indian women's team of "lying" about having warned Charlie Dean before Deepti Sharma ran her out at the non-striker's end in the final ODI. 

    India pulled off a win against England on Saturday after all-rounder Deepti ran out Dean (47), the last England batter, for backing up too far at the non-striker's end. 

    Also read: IND vs ENG: Charlie Dean was warned multiple times, reveals Deepti Sharma on controversial 'mankading'

    Dean was out of her ground, and Deepti simply held the ball to remove the bails, leaving the English team flabbergasted and also triggering an intense debate over 'spirit of the game'.

    After returning to the country, Deepti on Monday revealed that Charlie Dean was warned against backing up multiple times before she effected the run out. However, Knight dismissed the claims made by Deepti in a series of tweets. 

    "The game is over. Charlie was dismissed legitimately, India were deserved winners of the match and the series. But no warnings were given," Knight wrote on Twitter. 

    "They don't need to be given, so it hasn't made the dismissal any less legitimate. But if they're comfortable with the decision to affect the run out, India shouldn't feel the need to justify it by lying about warnings." 

    ind vs eng England skipper Heather Knight accuses India of 'lying' over controversial 'mankading' charlie dean deepti sharma snt

    Chasing 170, England were reduced to 118 for nine before No 9 batter Dean revived their hopes with her last wicket partnership with Freya Davies. However, with 17 needed to win, Dean was run out for 47 with Deepti clipping the bails during her delivery stride to put an end to their 35-run partnership that gave India 3-0 sweep. 

    "Woh plan tha hum logon ka, kyunki woh baar baar... Hum warn bhi kar chuke the usko. Jo rules mein hain, jo guidelines hain, uske according hi humne kiya (We had planned this as she was not paying heed to our repeated warnings. We acted according to the rules and the guidelines," Deepti told reporters upon her arrival in Kolkata.

    Also read: 'Mankading': How India's first post-Independence superstar still gets maligned 

    While Dean was left in tears, the guardians of the laws of cricket MCC stamped its seal of approval on the dismissal, saying "it was properly officiated and should not be considered as anything more." 

    Recently, the ICC while modifying the playing conditions had moved this kind of dismissal from 'unfair play' to 'run out'. The changes would come into effect from October 1.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Sep 26, 2022, 7:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs ENG: Charlie Dean was warned multiple times, reveals Deepti Sharma on controversial run out 'mankading' snt

    IND vs ENG: Charlie Dean was warned multiple times, reveals Deepti Sharma on controversial 'mankading'

    T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma wants to give Dinesh Karthik more game time ahead of showpiece event snt

    T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma wants to give Dinesh Karthik more game time ahead of showpiece event

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Hyderabad/3rd T20I: Virat Kohli-Suryakumar Yadav exhibition hands India series win over Australia; netizens triumphant-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Hyderabad T20I: Kohli-Yadav exhibition hands India series win; netizens triumphant

    Mankading How India first post-Independence superstar cricketer Vinoo Mankad still gets maligned-ayh

    'Mankading': How India's first post-Independence superstar still gets maligned

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Hyderabad/3rd T20I: Rishabh Pant missed out with Bhuvneshwar Kumar coming in as India opts to field against Australia-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Hyderabad T20I: Pant missed out with Bhuvi coming in as India opts to field

    Recent Stories

    Apple iPhone 15 Ultra likely to shun Pro max branding in 2023 gcw

    With iPhone 15 series, Apple likely to shun ‘Pro Max’ branding in 2023

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar visits Zunheboto, first Union minister to visit Nagaland district in 4 decades

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar visits Zunheboto, first Union minister to visit Nagaland district in 4 decades

    Russia United States China among the biggest contributors to waste in space Study gcw

    Russia, United States, China among the biggest contributors to waste in space: Study

    football ligue1 Unfazed by Barcaleaks Lionel Messi opens up about ties with PSG star Neymar and what makes Kylian Mbappe special snt

    Unfazed by Barcaleaks, Messi opens up about ties with PSG star Neymar and what makes Mbappe special

    EAM S Jaishankar slams US media for 'biased' India coverage AJR

    Jaishankar slams US media for 'biased' India coverage: All you need to know

    Recent Videos

    F16 fighter aircraft for war on terror? You are not fooling anybody Jaishankar tells Joe Biden administration

    F-16s for war on terror? 'You are not fooling anybody...' Jaishankar tells Joe Biden administration

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022: Union Minister Smriti Irani applauds all-women match official initiative-ayh

    Legends League Cricket 2022: Union Minister Smriti Irani applauds all-women match official initiative

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur/2nd T20I: Over some time, I have been practising as a finisher - Dinesh Karthik-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur T20I: 'Over some time, I've been practising as a finisher' - Karthik

    Video Icon
    PFI hartal in Kerala: KSRTC buses targeted; forces drivers to wear helmets amidst violence snt

    PFI hartal in Kerala: KSRTC buses targeted; forces drivers to wear helmets amidst violence

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Veronica Fusaro, BODMAS and Moli

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Veronica Fusaro, BODMAS and Moli

    Video Icon