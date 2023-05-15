ICC Cricket Committee scraps 'soft signal' by on-field umpires and more; details here

The ICC Cricket Committee has changed its playing conditions. The 'soft signal' by the on-field umpires has been eliminated while referring the decision to TV umpires. Here's more on the changes.

Image credit: Getty

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has decided to do away with the contentious 'soft signal' by on-field officials, which experts had often criticised, as it is believed to have created more confusion for TV umpires after a decision was referred upstairs. The 'soft signal' was used to determine the validity of catches taken inches off the ground, which wouldn't necessarily be confirmed through the naked eye.

According to ICC rules, a "soft signal is the visual communication by the bowler's end umpire to the third umpire (accompanied by additional information via two-way radio where necessary) of his/her initial on-field decision before initiating an Umpire Review." Until now, the on-field umpire would signal 'out' or 'not out' based on their gut feeling. And the third umpire was compelled to go by 'soft signal' as most of the footage proved inconclusive.

The ICC announced changes to the 'playing conditions' after the CEC approved the recommendations from the men's cricket committee led by Sourav Ganguly and the women's cricket committee. "The major change involved the soft signal being scrapped, with umpires no longer required to give a soft signal when referring decisions to the TV umpire. The on-field umpires will consult with the TV umpire before any decisions are taken," the ICC said.