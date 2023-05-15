Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC Cricket Committee scraps 'soft signal' by on-field umpires and more; details here

    First Published May 15, 2023, 6:40 PM IST

    The ICC Cricket Committee has changed its playing conditions. The 'soft signal' by the on-field umpires has been eliminated while referring the decision to TV umpires. Here's more on the changes.

    article_image1

    Image credit: Getty

    The International Cricket Council (ICC) has decided to do away with the contentious 'soft signal' by on-field officials, which experts had often criticised, as it is believed to have created more confusion for TV umpires after a decision was referred upstairs. The 'soft signal' was used to determine the validity of catches taken inches off the ground, which wouldn't necessarily be confirmed through the naked eye.

    According to ICC rules, a "soft signal is the visual communication by the bowler's end umpire to the third umpire (accompanied by additional information via two-way radio where necessary) of his/her initial on-field decision before initiating an Umpire Review." Until now, the on-field umpire would signal 'out' or 'not out' based on their gut feeling. And the third umpire was compelled to go by 'soft signal' as most of the footage proved inconclusive.

    CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

    The ICC announced changes to the 'playing conditions' after the CEC approved the recommendations from the men's cricket committee led by Sourav Ganguly and the women's cricket committee. "The major change involved the soft signal being scrapped, with umpires no longer required to give a soft signal when referring decisions to the TV umpire. The on-field umpires will consult with the TV umpire before any decisions are taken," the ICC said.

    article_image2

    Image credit: PTI

    Former India captain Ganguly said: "Soft signals have been discussed at previous cricket committee meetings over the last couple of years. The committee deliberated this at length and concluded that soft signals were unnecessary and at times confusing since referrals of catches may seem inconclusive in replays."

    ALSO READ: IPL 2023, LSG vs MI - Lucknow Super Giants aim to end Mumbai Indians' impetus in paramount battle

    article_image3

    Image credit: Getty

    The other big announcement involved making helmets mandatory for high-risk positions. Compulsory use of helmets will be for the following: when batters are facing fast bowlers, when wicketkeepers are standing up to the stumps when fielders are close to the batter in front of the wicket.

    "We also discussed player safety, which is very important for us. The committee decided that it was best to make helmets mandatory in certain positions to ensure the safety of players," Ganguly said.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2023 - CSK head coach Stephen Fleming rues missing out on Varun Chakravarthy after defeat to KKR

    article_image4

    Image credit: PTI

    New 'free hit rule'
    There was also a minor addition to the free hit rule, with any runs scored off a free hit when the ball hits the stumps will be counted as runs scored from now. Batters can now be bowled off a 'free hit' and attempt a run for the same.

    The changes will be enacted on June 1, 2023, with the Lord's Test between England and Ireland, a four-day one-off match. The following ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and Australia, starting June 7, will also follow these new playing conditions.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2023, LSG vs MI preview: Lucknow Super Giants versus Mumbai Indians, location, venue, date, time, where to watch, live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023, LSG vs MI: Lucknow Super Giants aim to end Mumbai Indians' impetus in paramount battle

    IPL 2023, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders: CSK head coach Stephen Fleming rues missing out on Varun Chakravarthy after defeat to KKR-ayh

    IPL 2023: CSK head coach Stephen Fleming rues missing out on Varun Chakravarthy after defeat to KKR

    IPL 2023, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Sanju Samson left speechless as RR shot out for 59 by RCB-ayh

    IPL 2023: Sanju Samson left speechless as RR shot out for 59 by RCB

    IPL 2023: WATCH MS Dhoni being given lap of honour in Chepauk post-KKR thrashing after CSK final home game of the season-ayh

    IPL 2023: CSK icon MS Dhoni given lap of honour at Chepauk; Sunil Gavaskar takes autograph (WATCH)

    IPL 2023, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Smart bowling, Nitish Rana-Rinku Singh show keeps KKR faint playoff hopes alive with win over CSK-ayh

    IPL 2023: Smart bowling, Rana-Rinku show keeps KKR's faint playoff hopes alive with conquest over CSK

    Recent Stories

    Britney Spears, Sam Asghari's marriage 'in trouble'? Here's what we know ADC

    Britney Spears, Sam Asghari's marriage 'in trouble'? Here's what we know

    IPL 2023, LSG vs MI preview: Lucknow Super Giants versus Mumbai Indians, location, venue, date, time, where to watch, live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023, LSG vs MI: Lucknow Super Giants aim to end Mumbai Indians' impetus in paramount battle

    Single man with courage makes majority DK Shivakumar before heading to Delhi for Karnataka CM talks AJR

    'Single man with courage makes majority': DK Shivakumar before heading to Delhi for Karnataka CM talks

    Aryan Khan drugs case: Sameer Wankhede's foreign visits, expensive watches under CBI scanner AJR

    Aryan Khan drugs case: Sameer Wankhede's foreign visits, expensive watches under CBI scanner

    Vicky Kaushal shares exciting story about night before his wedding to Katrina Kaif vma

    Vicky Kaushal shares exciting story about night before his wedding to Katrina Kaif

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon