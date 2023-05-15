IPL 2023, LSG vs MI: Lucknow Super Giants aim to end Mumbai Indians' impetus in paramount battle

IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants play host to Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. While the latter has gained momentum lately, the former is looking to halt its progress and improve its playoff chances.

Former five-time record champion Mumbai Indians (MI) is on a roll at the business end of the tournament. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be aiming to halt its momentum on a tricky pitch in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday.

MI is third on the points table with 14 points, and with a point less from the same number of games, LSG is holding on to the fourth spot. Both teams will be looking to get out of the danger zone as eight teams remain in playoff contention. Suryakumar Yadav is back to his breathtaking best and played a considerable role in Mumbai's wins in the previous two games.

Short of runs in the tournament, Rohit Sharma, too, found some rhythm against defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT). He will be looking to play a substantial knock at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Cricket Stadium. In Tilka Varma's absence, Mumbai has found an able replacement in Nehal Wadehra, who seems to improve with every opportunity on the big stage.

On the bowling front, veteran spinner Piyush Chawla continues to make life tough for the batters, while rookie Akash Badhwal has given the pace attack a much-needed boost. Death bowling remains a concern, with Jofra Archer's replacement Chris Jordan leaking runs in the last two games. It is expected to be another low-scoring game here, and the spinners on either side could decide the game's fate.

Leggie Ravi Bishnoi has been the leading wicket-taker for LSG, and stand-in captain Krunal Pandya, too, showed what he could do with his left-arm spin against former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). Veteran spinner Amit Mishra is also expected to come into play considering the conditions. The pacers have proved to be a tad expensive, especially Avesh Khan, whose economy rate is 9.75 after nine games.

The batting looks formidable despite the absence of injured KL Rahul. Quinton de Kock has made an immediate impact as Rahul's replacement at the top, while Kyle Mayers is LSG's leading run-getter in the competition. Then they have players who can win the game even from a hopeless situation like Nicholas Pooran did against Sunrisers. Saurashtra batter Prerak Mankad showed what he could at number three in the last game and will come out with additional confidence on Tuesday night.

Squads:

LSG: Krunal Pandya (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Amit Mishra, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Naveen ul Haq, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Karan Sharma, Yudhvir Charak, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Mark Wood, Swapnil Singh, Manan Vohra, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Krishnappa Gowtham, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Karun Nair and Mayank Yadav.

MI: Rohit Sharma (c), Chris Jordan, Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Dewald Brevis, Piyush Chawla, Tim David, Raghav Goyal, Cameron Green, Ishan Kishan (wk), Duan Jansen, Chris Jordan, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Ramandeep Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Hrithik Shokeen, Tristan Stubbs, Arjun Tendulkar, Tilak Varma, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera and Suryakumar Yadav.

Match details

Date and day: May 16, 2023 (Tuesday)

Venue: Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

Time: 7.30 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and other Star Sports regional language channels - Also available in HD

Where to watch (Online): JioCinema