    IPL 2023: CSK head coach Stephen Fleming rues missing out on Varun Chakravarthy after defeat to KKR

    IPL 2023: On Sunday, Chennai Super Kings succumbed to a six-wicket failure to Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai. Meanwhile, head coach Stephen Fleming rued missing out on leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy during the auction.

    IPL 2023, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders: CSK head coach Stephen Fleming rues missing out on Varun Chakravarthy after defeat to KKR-ayh
    Author
    PTI News
    First Published May 15, 2023, 1:16 PM IST

    Four-time former champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming rued the lost opportunity to pick its former net bowler Varun Chakravarthy at the Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions, saying missing out on him "still hurts us". Chakravarthy served as CSK's net bowler for a few years, and during his stint there, he troubled the CSK batters, including skipper MS Dhoni.

    Playing his first IPL game at the Chepauk, the Tamil Nadu leg-spinner played a vital role in Kolkata Knight Riders's (KKR) six-wicket win over CSK on Sunday. "It still hurts us [missing out on Varun]. He tortured us in the nets for some years. Just with the auctions, the way it is, we couldn't retain him." Fleming said at the post-match press conference.

    CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

    Chakravarthy was picked up by Punjab Kings (PBKS) for ₹8.4 crore at the 2019 auction before KKR bought him for ₹4 crore in 2020 and has retained him since. "The thing is, with Tamil Nadu players in different teams, they also knew about him. We were unable to keep him a secret. We were very excited by him as a talent when he bowled against us in the nets. And we would have loved him for a big price this year. He bowled very well today. He's a weapon."

    On Sunday's loss, Fleming said CSK did not read the conditions correctly. "I don't think we got the conditions right. The last game turned out to be considerably tough to bat. This one had a spongy bounce to start and then lost a bit of sting as the game continued. Pretty difficult to try and work out what the surfaces will do with the dew. I said the whole way through, we're still learning these new conditions," he added.

    ALSO WATCH: IPL 2023 - CSK icon MS Dhoni given lap of honour at Chepauk; Sunil Gavaskar takes autograph

    CSK returned to playing at home after two years, and the New Zealander said it is still trying to understand the conditions at the Chepauk, which are different from how they were in 2019. "I stress that it's not the same as what we left [in 2019]). We've worked hard to try and understand. We're still trying to understand," he continued.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by IPL (@iplt20)

    "Everything that's happened is irrelevant as we get to know it and try to drive it differently. There have been scores well over 200 and scores of 145, so there's been quite a bit of variance," added Fleming. Meanwhile, KKR assistant coach Abhishek Nayar hailed Rinku Singh as an ideal package to have in any team.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2023 - Smart bowling, Rana-Rinku show keeps KKR's faint playoff hopes alive with conquest over CSK

    "Rinku Singh has always been a great player of spin. If you go back and look at his first-class season, domestic cricket in general, Rinku is one name that will come across as one of those three-four people who have been successful over the past two-three seasons," he said after the match.

    "He has always been someone who has done that for UP in domestic cricket in different situations. He knows how to play in these conditions. Domestic cricket gives you one of the most challenging pitches. He has been through the grind. I am so happy to see him achieve success like that," added Nayar.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2023 - Sanju Samson left speechless as RR shot out for 59 by RCB

    Nayar spoke about how much hard work has gone on behind the scenes, resulting in a change in Chakravarthy's fortunes. "After last season, we discussed quite a bit on what we thought went wrong, and also, I think when you play season after season, teams tend to target you differently," he continued.

    "One of the things we tried to do throughout the off-season and the season was to understand the challenges we would face. There is a stark difference in how he's using his deliveries - using the one that goes away a lot more than he was doing last year," the KKR assistant coach concluded.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by IPL (@iplt20)

    Last Updated May 15, 2023, 1:16 PM IST
