Happy Birthday KL Rahul: Check out his 5 facts you might be unaware of

KL Rahul is celebrating his 30th birthday on Monday. Here are the five facts you might not be aware of about him.

Indian wicketkeeper-opener KL Rahul is one of the finest modern-day cricketers for Team India. Known for his top-notch batting and free-scoring abilities, he has made a name for himself. On Monday, he is celebrating his 30th birthday, while in the same light, we present his five facts that you might not be aware of.

Son of professors

Rahul was born to two professors. While his father happens to be a faculty member at the School of Civil Engineering in NIT Surathkal, where he was the Head of Department, his mother happens to be a history teacher at the Mangalore University College. FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

Featured in the ICC U-19 World Cup 2009-10

India did not have a fruitful outing during the 2010 U-19 CWC. However, many people might not remember that Rahul happened to be a part of Team India in the tournament. Led by Ashok Menaria, India lost in the quarters to arch-rival Pakistan. After his Karnataka teammate Mayank Agarwal, he finished as the second-highest run-scorer for India.

Dating Athiya Shetty!

Rahul has been numb about his personal life, especially his relationships. However, rumours have been going on for long enough that he has been dating Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty, the daughter of famous Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty. Both are yet to confirm their relationship officially. However, the pictures they constantly share, including Athiya travelling with him on his match duties, give a strong hint that both are together. ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - KL Rahul elated with unique century despite being fined for slow over-rate

A tattoo buff

Rahul is a big fan of tattoos and has numerous tattoos all over his body. As of now, he has about seven tattoos on his body, with all seven possessing unique meaning. One of his tattoos reads “Veni, vidi, vici”, which means “Come, see, and Conquer”.

