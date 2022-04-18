Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Happy Birthday KL Rahul: Check out his 5 facts you might be unaware of

    First Published Apr 18, 2022, 2:50 PM IST

    KL Rahul is celebrating his 30th birthday on Monday. Here are the five facts you might not be aware of about him.

    Image credit: Getty

    Indian wicketkeeper-opener KL Rahul is one of the finest modern-day cricketers for Team India. Known for his top-notch batting and free-scoring abilities, he has made a name for himself. On Monday, he is celebrating his 30th birthday, while in the same light, we present his five facts that you might not be aware of.

    Image credit: Getty

    Son of professors
    Rahul was born to two professors. While his father happens to be a faculty member at the School of Civil Engineering in NIT Surathkal, where he was the Head of Department, his mother happens to be a history teacher at the Mangalore University College.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Image credit: Getty

    Featured in the ICC U-19 World Cup 2009-10
    India did not have a fruitful outing during the 2010 U-19 CWC. However, many people might not remember that Rahul happened to be a part of Team India in the tournament. Led by Ashok Menaria, India lost in the quarters to arch-rival Pakistan. After his Karnataka teammate Mayank Agarwal, he finished as the second-highest run-scorer for India.

    Image credit: Instagram

    Dating Athiya Shetty!
    Rahul has been numb about his personal life, especially his relationships. However, rumours have been going on for long enough that he has been dating Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty, the daughter of famous Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty. Both are yet to confirm their relationship officially. However, the pictures they constantly share, including Athiya travelling with him on his match duties, give a strong hint that both are together.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - KL Rahul elated with unique century despite being fined for slow over-rate

    Image credit: Instagram

    A tattoo buff
    Rahul is a big fan of tattoos and has numerous tattoos all over his body. As of now, he has about seven tattoos on his body, with all seven possessing unique meaning. One of his tattoos reads “Veni, vidi, vici”, which means “Come, see, and Conquer”.

    Image credit: Facebook

    BCCI suspended him
    Now, some of his fans might be aware of this incident. It happened in 2019 when he and his India teammate Hardik Pandya appeared on a Koffee with Karan episode hosted by Bollywood director Karan Johar. Both made some sexist remarks on the show, as BCCI suspended them for a couple of weeks, leading them to leave the Australia tour midway and were not considered for the New Zealand tour.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    County Championship 2022: Cheteshwar Pujara strikes double century on Sussex debut-ayh

    County Championship 2022: Cheteshwar Pujara strikes double century on Sussex debut

    Indian premier league IPL 2022 RR vs KKR rajasthan-kolkata Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, RR vs KKR, Match Prediction: Rajasthan-Kolkata aim to get back to winning ways

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, CSK vs GT: Glaring Gujarat Titans David Miller hands Chennai Super Kings 5th season defeat; social media ecstatic-ayh

    IPL 2022, CSK vs GT: Glaring David Miller hands Chennai 5th season defeat; social media ecstatic

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, CSK vs GT, Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans: Ruturaj Gaikwad slams maiden season 50, fans express charm-ayh

    IPL 2022, CSK vs GT: Ruturaj Gaikwad slams maiden season 50, fans express charm

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs SRH: All-rounder SunRisers Hyderabad sinks Punjab Kings, social media enters celebration mode-ayh

    IPL 2022, PBKS vs SRH: All-round Hyderabad sinks Punjab, social media enters celebration mode

    Recent Stories

    Love you says birthday boy KL Rahul as girlfriend Athiya Shetty shares cute pictures of the couple snt

    'Love you', says birthday boy KL Rahul as girlfriend Athiya Shetty shares cute pictures of the couple

    Noise Colorfit Ultra 2 to Realme Watch 2 Pro Here are 5 best smartwatches under Rs 5000 gcw

    Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 to Realme Watch 2 Pro: 5 best smartwatches under Rs 5000

    Zoya Akhtar The Archies starring Suhana Khan Agastya Nanda Khushi Kapoor goes on floors drb

    Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies starring Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor goes on floors

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Ravi Shastri terms Shreyas Iyer as natural skipper-ayh

    IPL 2022: Ravi Shastri terms Shreyas Iyer as natural skipper

    Larsen and Toubro Infotech likely to merge with Mindtree to create USD 22 billion firm Report gcw

    L&T Infotech likely to merge with Mindtree to create $22 billion firm: Report

    Recent Videos

    Every Hindu should have four children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Forget 'hum do, hamare do'; every Hindu should have 4 children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Video Icon
    Primary school in Gorakhpur that has no electricity since 6 decades

    Primary school in Gorakhpur has no electricity since 6 decades

    Video Icon
    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians MI is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav

    Video Icon
    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    Video Icon