IPL 2024, DC vs MI: Rohit Sharma gives Rishabh Pant a kite, here's what DC skipper does (WATCH)

During the thrilling encounter between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024, Rishabh Pant provided a lighthearted moment by engaging in kite-flying midway through the match at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

During the IPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, a light-hearted moment occurred just after the third ball of Mumbai Indians' innings. Rishabh Pant, the Delhi Capitals captain, was seen attempting to fly a kite mid-match, much to the amusement of fans. The incident unfolded in the first over of Mumbai Indians’ chase when a black-coloured kite drifted towards Rohit Sharma at the striker’s end. Sharma passed it on to Pant, who briefly engaged in kite-flying before handing it over to the square leg umpire.

Earlier in the game, young Jake Fraser-McGurk showcased his explosive batting skills with a blistering 27-ball 84, defying the scorching Delhi heat. Alongside him, Tristan Stubbs contributed an unbeaten 48 off 25 balls during the death overs, propelling Delhi Capitals to a commanding total of 257/4. Fraser-McGurk's rapid half-century, achieved in just 15 balls, equaled his own record for the fastest fifty of the season, highlighting Delhi Capitals' formidable batting display after being put in to bat by MI.

Amidst the action-packed atmosphere of the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Jake Fraser-McGurk transformed the match into a boundary bonanza. He unleashed a barrage of boundaries and sixes, totaling 11 fours and six maximums. Fraser-McGurk's onslaught commenced in the very first over, bowled by Luke Wood, where he amassed 19 runs, exploiting the powerplay field restrictions to amass a staggering 92 runs.

Even against the formidable Jasprit Bumrah, Fraser-McGurk showed no hesitation, dispatching the ball for a six over long-on and following it up with a boundary in the subsequent over. Nuwan Thushara's entry into the attack didn't deter Fraser-McGurk, who continued his aggressive onslaught, smashing three fours.

In a bid to stem the flow of runs, MI captain Hardik Pandya turned to spin, introducing Piyush Chawla into the attack. However, Fraser-McGurk remained undeterred, launching a maximum over long-on to bring up his third IPL fifty.

With the scorecard reading over 300, Fraser-McGurk further capitalized on the opportunity, targeting Pandya with ferocious hits, including a boundary out of the park and another over deep mid-wicket, much to the delight of Abhishek Porel, who witnessed the spectacle from the non-striker's end.

