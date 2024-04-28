Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru to Tumkur metro extension: Eight firms express interest to conduct feasibility study

    Eight firms are interested in studying the feasibility of extending the Bengaluru metro to Tumkur, a 52.41 km project announced by Karnataka's Chief Minister. The extension will run parallel to NH 48 with elevated stations. Rights Ltd., Systra MVA, and RV Associates are contenders for the study, crucial for the project's next steps, including construction.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 28, 2024, 8:47 AM IST

    Demonstrating their commitment to improving Karnataka's urban transportation, eight firms have expressed interest in conducting the feasibility study for the planned extension of the metro corridor from Bengaluru to Tumkur. This initiative follows the announcement by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during the February budget session, where he revealed plans for the 52.41 km metro line extension aimed at enhancing connectivity between these two cities.

    The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has taken proactive steps to realize this ambitious project, which will be developed under a public-private partnership model. The proposed route will run parallel to National Highway 48, featuring elevated stations at strategic locations including Madavara, Makali, Dasanpur, and several others up to Tumkur.

    Key players such as Rights Ltd., Systra MVA Consulting, and RV Associates are among the contenders to undertake the feasibility study. BMRCL officials have stated that a decision will soon be made to select the most suitable firm for this critical task. The chosen company will evaluate various aspects of the proposed extension and subsequently prepare a detailed project report, paving the way for the actual construction phase.

    The extension is not just a leap in infrastructural development but also a potential game-changer for the local economy and urban mobility. It aims to ease the congestion in rapidly growing areas and provide a swift, eco-friendly travel alternative for daily commuters between Bengaluru and Tumkur.

    Moreover, BMRCL plans to expand the metro network. Tenders have been invited to assess the feasibility of additional metro lines stretching approximately 118 km, connecting places like Bidadi, Kadugodi, and other significant nodes across the city. A detailed project report (DPR) concerning the Sarjapur-Hebbal metro line is also in the pipeline, set to be submitted to the state government post the Lok Sabha elections.

