Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Polling in Kerala delayed to ensure accuracy, says Chief Electoral Officer

    Chief Electoral Officer of Kerala Sanjay Kaul said that the polling for the Lok Sabha Elections was delayed to ensure accuracy. Polling continues beyond 6 pm in the Vadakara constituency on April 26.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Polling in Kerala delayed to ensure accuracy, says Chief Electoral Officer anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 28, 2024, 8:33 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has said that the Lok Sabha election process and voting in the state is completely satisfactory. CEO Sanjay Kaul explained that the voting machines performed better than in previous years and the delay in voting in some booths was due to the vigilance of officials to ensure accuracy. 

    The Chief Electoral Officer stated that in 95 percent of the state's 25,231 polling booths, voting was completed by 6 pm. Voting concluded by 8 pm on Friday (April 26) in 99 percent of the polling booths across Kerala. However, polling continued in some booths in the Vadakara constituency. Increased voter turnout after 5 pm led to additional time being taken to complete voting in these booths. Election officials took extra precautions to verify records and ensure accuracy, resulting in the extended duration of polling in those specific areas.

    The state, which went to the polls on Friday, recorded 71.16 per cent voter turnout -- down from the 77.67 per cent recorded in 2019.

    "Compared to the previous polls, this time the functioning of the EVMs was excellent. In 95 per cent of the 25,231 booths, polling got over at 6 p.m. and by 8 p.m., polling was completed in 99 per cent of the booths. It was in a few booths at the Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency, where polling continued beyond 8 p.m.," said the CEO.

    "The delay occurred because of the arrival of a good number of voters and the poll officials took time to verify their documents. Every voter who arrived at the booth before 6 p.m. was given a coupon and everyone was allowed to vote," he added.

    Kaul also pointed out that an innovative method was adopted for the first time to avoid external interference in the officials' department completely. Allocation of election officials was done impartially using order software. By entering the information of all the officers in the districts into the software, the officer deployment was completed without any intervention.

    The performance of the voting machines in this election has been commendable, with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) proving to be flawless compared to previous elections. In the last election, there was an average voting machine failure rate of five percent. However, this time, only 0.44 percent of the ballot units and control units, and 2.1 percent of the VVPATs (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) were damaged. It is evident that the reliability of the EVMs has significantly improved, he asserted.
     

    Last Updated Apr 28, 2024, 8:33 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: IMD issues summer rain alert in various districts of the state today rkn

    Kerala: IMD issues summer rain alert in various districts of the state today

    Kerala: One dead, several injured in tourist bus accident in Kozhikode rkn

    Kerala: One dead, several injured in tourist bus accident in Kozhikode

    Kerala records highest temperature on polling day; IMD issues heatwave warning across state rkn

    Kerala records highest temperature on polling day; IMD issues heatwave warning across state

    Kerala nurse found dead under mysterious circumstances in Chennai Central Railway Station; probe begins

    Kerala nurse found dead under mysterious circumstances in Chennai Central Railway Station; probe underway

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Discrepancy detected in number of votes cast in Kerala's Kottayam rkn

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Discrepancy detected in number of votes cast in Kerala's Kottayam

    Recent Stories

    Avocado Toast to Greek Yogurt Parfait: 6 breakfast ideas to make at home RKK

    Avocado Toast to Greek Yogurt Parfait: 6 breakfast ideas to make at home

    Heat rash to dehydration: BEWARE of these 6 summer skin problems RKK

    Heat rash to dehydration: BEWARE of these 6 summer skin problems

    cricket IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians playoff dreams dented after defeat to Delhi Capitals: Here's the updated points table osf

    IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians playoff dreams dented after defeat to Delhi Capitals: Here's the updated points table

    cricket IPL 2024: Dropping Prithvi Shaw's raises eyebrows; Animated discussion with Ricky Ponting fuels speculation osf

    IPL 2024: Dropping Prithvi Shaw's raises eyebrows; Animated discussion with Ricky Ponting fuels speculation

    cricket IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals clinch convincing 7-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants osf

    IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals clinch convincing 7-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon