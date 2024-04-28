Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka CM announces SIT probe into sexual assault allegations against Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has formed an SIT to probe sexual assault allegations against MP Prajwal Revanna after obscene videos circulated in Hassan. Revanna claims the videos are morphed, but outrage persists. The State Women's Commission urged an investigation. Revanna's departure abroad adds complexity. SIT is tasked with uncovering the truth amidst speculation.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 28, 2024, 9:01 AM IST

    Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into serious sexual assault allegations against Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna. This decision follows the emergence of numerous obscene videos circulating in Hassan district, purportedly showing women being assaulted.

    For several days, the district has been abuzz with the distribution of two or three pen drives containing many video clips, allegedly linked to MP Prajwal Revanna. These clips, which have also found their way onto social media platforms, depict disturbing images of sexual assault, leading to widespread outrage and concern.

    JDS MP Prajwal Revanna stresses unity, backs the BJP-JDS alliance for Modi's victory

    Amidst claims from Revanna that the videos are morphed and are a targeted smear campaign against him, the authenticity of the footage remains in question. This controversy escalated as the Chairperson of the State Women's Commission, Dr. Nagalakshmi Chaudhary, intervened by penning a letter to the Chief Minister, urging a thorough investigation into these serious claims.

    'Congress is selling state for 40 MP seats in Tamil Nadu': Former Karnataka minister HD Revanna

    Responding to the growing public demand for clarity and justice, CM Siddaramaiah has tasked the SIT with uncovering the truth behind these allegations. The investigative team will examine the origins and validity of the videos and determine the extent of any criminal activities.

    Adding to the complexity, the police reports indicate that MP Prajwal Revanna has left the country, which has sparked further speculation.

    Last Updated Apr 28, 2024, 9:01 AM IST
