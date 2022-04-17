Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: KL Rahul elated with unique century despite being fined for slow over-rate

    KL Rahul slammed a century in his 100th IPL game, as he helped Lucknow Super Giants defeat Mumbai Indians. However, he was fined for a slow over-rate.

    Mumbai, First Published Apr 17, 2022, 12:40 PM IST

    It was a superb batting performance by wicketkeeper-opener KL Rahul while leading Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) against record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, LSG registered an 18-run win, thanks to Rahul’s century in his 100th IPL game. Despite being fined for his side maintaining a slow over-rate, he was elated by his knock.

    “It’s a special day and a special hundred. I wasn’t among the runs, but the pitch was good, and I made the most of it. The team is brilliant, and I enjoy spending time with them. I don’t look at different opposition differently,” said Rahul after slamming a 60-ball unbeaten 103.

    “We have played well. We need to be humble and keep learning. The batters haven’t done well in the powerplay at times. Keeping the opposition quiet early in their innings would also help,” Rahul added. On the other hand, the LSG skipper was fined ₹12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate.

    The IPL said in a release, “The Lucknow Super Giants have been fined after they maintained a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Match 26 against Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium – CCI, Mumbai on Saturday. As it was the team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, captain KL Rahul was fined ₹12 lakhs.”

    Rahul noted that batting first is an advantage in afternoon games in the IPL since there is no dew during the dawn to trouble the bowlers. However, he demanded consistency from his side during the powerplay. Besides, he also warned his team not to get complacent, having won four of the six matches it has played so far.

    Last Updated Apr 17, 2022, 12:41 PM IST
