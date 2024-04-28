Malayalee from India: Nivin Pauly, Dhyan Sreenivasan's comedy drama's advance bookings now open; Check

"Malayalee From India" is expected to be Nivin Pauly's highly anticipated comeback after a string of divisive films. The film will hit the theatres on May 1, 2024.

Bookings for Nivin Pauly's highly anticipated film 'Malayalee From India' have commenced worldwide. Moviegoers can reserve their tickets through popular platforms such as BookMyShow, Paytm, TicketNew, and CatchMySeat.com. Produced by Listin Stephen under the banner of Magic Frames, the film is directed by Dijo Jose Antony. 'Malayalee From India' is set to release in theaters on May 1.

Following the success of the hit film 'Jana Gana Mana', 'Malayalee from India' marks another significant collaboration between Listin and Dijo. Apart from Nivin Pauly, the film features Anaswara Rajan, Dhyan Srinivasan, Senthil Krishna, and Manju Pillai in prominent roles. The cinematography for the film is handled by Sudeep Ilaman, while the music is composed by Jakes Bijoy. Justin Stephen serves as the co-producer for this project.

The plot revolves around an unemployed young man named Aalparambil Gopi finds himself pushed into an unexpected journey away from his home. Little does he know that this unplanned trip will lead to life-changing experiences, altering the course of his life in remarkable ways.

"Malayalee From India" is anticipated to mark Nivin Pauly's triumphant return. Following a series of films that sparked mixed reactions among audiences and critics, this one is poised to be a game-changer. The anticipation is palpable, especially after Nivin's impressive cameo in "Varshangalkku Shesham" alongside Dhyan Sreenivasan. With the dynamic duo reuniting, this time as buddies, expectations are soaring.



