    6 most memorable and nostalgic IPL moments of the Kolkata Knight Riders

    First Published May 28, 2024, 9:58 AM IST

    Relive the top 6 nostalgic moments of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL history, featuring their triumphs, star players, and unforgettable matches that have defined their journey in cricket.

    article_image1

    Second IPL Title Win (2012)

    Led by Gautam Gambhir, KKR won their second IPL title by defeating Chennai Super Kings in a thrilling final.

    article_image2

    Shoaib Akthar firey spell against Delhi Daredevils (2008)

    On May 13, 2008, Shoaib Akhtar had all the cricket fans glued to the screens with his fiery match-winning spell against the Delhi Daredevils.

    article_image3

    The Rise of Sunil Narine (2012)

    Sunil Narine emerged as a star for KKR with his exceptional bowling, winning the Player of the Tournament award in IPL 2012.

    article_image4

    Gambhir's Leadership (2011-2017) and 2024 (coach)

    Gautam Gambhir's captaincy was instrumental in KKR's success, leading the team to multiple playoff appearances and title victories as a player and coach.

    article_image5

    Gul's 4/23 against KXIP (2008)

    Umar Gul's magical spell of 4/23 followed by Saurav Ganguly's fantastic 84 sealed victory for the Kolkata Knight Riders.

    article_image6

    Andre Russell's Heroics (2014-2019):

    Andre Russell became a fan favourite with his explosive batting and crucial performances, playing a key role in KKR's victories.

    article_image7

    Rinku Singh's 6 6 6 6 6 6

    Rinku Singh's late blitz against Gujarat titans will remain as KKR's most iconic and memorable moments ever.

