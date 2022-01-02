Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test: Glenn McGrath contracts COVID-19 ahead of 'Pink Test'

The third 2021-22 Ashes Test will be played between Australia and England in Sydney. The Test is termed as Pink Test for McGrath's Foundation. However, McGrath has tested positive for COVID.

England is already 0-3 down in the Ashes 2021-22 against Australia. The two teams will meet again in the fourth Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground from Wednesday. The Test will be termed as 'Pink Test' as a part of the McGrath Foundation for a fundraiser for the women who have breast cancer and their treatment.

However, ahead of the Test, legendary former Australian seamer Glenn McGrath, the founder of McGrath Foundation, has tested positive for COVID-19. It will be interesting to see if he becomes negative by Day 3 (Friday), which is termed as Jane McGrath Day. He will be looking forward to attending the day to spread awareness regarding the disease.

Although traditionally, McGrath presents the pink caps to the Australians on the day, he will have to do it virtually this time. McGrath began the foundation in memory of his wife Jane, who had passed away in 2008 to the dreaded disease.