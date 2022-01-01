  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ashes 2021-22: Kevin Pietersen has an exciting suggestion for domestic tournaments following England's debacle

    First Published Jan 1, 2022, 3:09 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    England has had an underwhelming performance in the Ashes 2021-22. It trails 0-3 against Australia and has lost the turn. Meanwhile, Kevin Pietersen has an exciting suggestion to improve England's Test cricket.

    Ashes 2021-22, AUS vs ENG: Kevin Pietersen has an exciting suggestion for domestic tournaments following England's debacle-ayh

    It has been a scary ride for England so far in the 2021-22 Ashes. It trails 0-3 in the five-Test series, meaning that the host has retained the urn. With no promising signs of improvement, it is staring at a whitewash. In the meantime, former English skipper Kevin Pietersen has suggested an exciting change to revive England's Test cricket.

    Ashes 2021-22, AUS vs ENG: Kevin Pietersen has an exciting suggestion for domestic tournaments following England's debacle-ayh

    As per Pietersen, England should bring structural change in the First-Class domestic competition. He suggests that making the FC structure franchise-based, like The Hundred, would make the competition even more competitive, with teams hungry for wins. He feels that the current structure of the prevailing County Championship is dull and does not serve appropriately to England's Test players.

    Ashes 2021-22, AUS vs ENG: Kevin Pietersen has an exciting suggestion for domestic tournaments following England's debacle-ayh

    "When I first started playing first-class cricket in England, the intensity of a County Championship match was like a Test match. It was as tough as anything. I learned my trade against some of the greatest players in the world every week. The Leicestershire side we came up against in 2003 featured Virender Sehwag, Brad Hodge, Paul Nixon, Jeremy Snape, Phil DeFreitas and Charlie Dagnall. When I made 355* against Leicestershire in 2015, I would have made 250 without pads on. It was a moment when I realised just how far county cricket had fallen," he wrote in his column for Betway.

    Ashes 2021-22, AUS vs ENG: Kevin Pietersen has an exciting suggestion for domestic tournaments following England's debacle-ayh

    Pietersen has advised that the County Championship should continue to treat as a breakout platform for upcoming stars. However, to serve England's Test team better, the intensity needs to be escalated that can only happen through a franchise-based eight-team competition in a round-robin format. He feels that the money in these franchise-based competition will allow the players to play alongside big players, serving them better to excel in the format.

    Ashes 2021-22, AUS vs ENG: Kevin Pietersen has an exciting suggestion for domestic tournaments following England's debacle-ayh

    "We need to produce lucrative, high-quality, interesting competitions that reward and improve the best players. This could be one. This Ashes defeat needn't be a total failure if they [ECB] can use it to implement proper change for the Test side," Pietersen concluded. England plays the fourth Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) from Wednesday.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22: From KL Rahul to Ravichandran Ashwin - 5 players to watch out during the ODIs-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22: From KL Rahul to Ravichandran Ashwin - 5 players to watch out during the ODIs

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG: Is Gary Kirsten interested in being English head coach?-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22: Is former India coach Gary Kirsten interested in being England head coach?

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22: Quinton de Kock shockingly quits Test cricket, check out records-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22: Quinton de Kock shockingly quits Test cricket

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Kohli and co finishes 2021 with a win; here are the talking points from Day 5-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: India finishes 2021 with a win; here are the talking points from Day 5

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Early New Year's gift for India as Virat Kohli and Co win by 113 runs-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Early New Year's gift for India as Virat Kohli and Co win by 113 runs

    Recent Stories

    After Arjun Kapoor Anshula Kapoor Shahid Kapoor Jersey co star Mrunal Thakur tests positive for Covid 19 drb

    After Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey co-star Mrunal Thakur tests positive for Covid-19

    Massive GST evasion unearthed as DGGI goes mining into cryptocurrency service providers

    Massive GST evasion unearthed as DGGI goes mining into cryptocurrency service providers

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22: Gameweek 21: Arsenal-Manchester City, Chelsea-Liverpool, West Ham, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur-ayh

    EPL 2021-22: Gameweek 21: Arsenal-Manchester City, Chelsea-Liverpool clash among headliners

    India Pakistan start New Year 2022 with exchanging lists of nuclear sites

    India, Pakistan start New Year 2022 with exchanging lists of nuclear sites

    Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts: This is when and where you can watch special anniversary episode in India drb

    Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts: This is when and where you can watch special anniversary episode in India

    Recent Videos

    New Year 2022 Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet drb

    New Year 2022: Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet

    Video Icon
    Colorado wildfires Tens of thousands evacuated as blazes spread state of emergency declared

    Colorado wildfires: Tens of thousands evacuated as blazes spread; state of emergency declared

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs BFC Match Highlights (Game 45): Bengaluru FC snaps winless run to script 4-2 win over Chennaiyin FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 45): Bengaluru FC snaps winless run to script 4-2 win over Chennaiyin FC

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC: BFC needs to find right balance - Marco Pezzaiuoli on CFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: BFC needs to find the right balance between clean sheets and scoring goals - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru Kannada activists take out rally to siege Raj Bhavan taken into preventive custody

    Bengaluru: Kannada activists take out rally to siege Raj Bhavan, taken into preventive custody

    Video Icon