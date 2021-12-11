  • Facebook
    Ashes 2021-22, Gabba Test: Nathan Lyon, Joe Root among record makers on Day 4

    First Published Dec 11, 2021, 12:02 PM IST
    The opening Ashes 2021-22 Test between Australia and England has ended on Day 5, on Saturday, with the former winning it. Here are the record scripters from Day 4.

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Gabba Test: Nathan Lyon, Joe Root among record makers on Day 4-ayh

    It turned out to be a one-sided encounter on Day 4 of the opening Test of 2021-22 Ashes between Australia and England. Being held at the Gabba in Brisbane, the host ended up winning the contest by nine wickets. Meanwhile, some records were scripted in the process, mainly dominated by Nathan Lyon and Joe Root, as we take a look.

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Gabba Test: Nathan Lyon, Joe Root among record makers on Day 4-ayh

    Nathan Lyon enters 400 Test wickets club
    Lyon claimed four wickets in the second innings, rattling England's batting order. In the process, he also claimed his 400th Test wicket. Consequently, he became the third Aussies to join the 400 Test wicket club after Glenn McGrath (563) and Shane Warne (708), besides being the seventh overall.
    Moreover, he has also claimed the fourth most wickets as an off-spinner (401) in the format after Harbhajan Singh (417), Ravichandran Ashwin (427) and Muttiah Muralitharan (800).

    ALSO READ: Ashes 2021-22 - 5th Test to be played in Hobart under lights

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Gabba Test: Nathan Lyon, Joe Root among record makers on Day 4-ayh

    Joe Root equals Ricky Ponting
    Root played a considerable role in anchoring the English innings in the second innings and possibly avoiding an innings defeat. He was involved in a 162-run stand for the third wicket with Dawid Malan. It happens to be the most for the wicket for the side in Brisbane.
    Also, he has scored 1,544 Test runs this year, which is the joint third-most in a calendar year to date, along with Ponting. The list is led by Michael Clarke (1,595) and Graeme Smith (1,656).

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Gabba Test: Nathan Lyon, Joe Root among record makers on Day 4-ayh

    Alex Carey is the safest behind the stumps
    Wicketkeeper Carey inflicted eight dismissals in this Test. As a result, he has imposed the joint-most dismissals on Test debut, along with Brian Taber and Chris Read.

    ALSO READ: Ashes 2021-22, Gabba Test - Nathan Lyon's 4-for skittles ENG on Day 4, AUS goes up 1-0 with 9-wicket win

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Gabba Test: Nathan Lyon, Joe Root among record makers on Day 4-ayh

    Pat Cummins surpasses Richie Benaud
    Cummins claimed 7/89 in this Test. It happens to be the best bowling figure by an Aussie on debut as the Test skipper. He has surpassed the previous best of 7/112 by Benaud, also in Brisbane.

