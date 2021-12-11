Ashes 2021-22: 5th Test to be played in Hobart under lights

The fifth and final Ashes 2021-22 Test will be played in Hobart, while it would be a day-night affair. It would be the first Test series to see more than one day-night Test.

Australia has already drawn first blood in the 2021-22 Ashes, winning the opening Test at the Gabba in Brisbane by nine wickets on Day 4, on Saturday. The teams would now move to Adelaide for the day-night Test from Thursday. Meanwhile, the fifth and final Test will now be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart from January 14.

The Test was earlier supposed to be held at the WACA Stadium in Perth. However, due to the border restrictions and rigid quarantine rules, Cricket Australia (CA) decided to pull the Test out of Western Australia. Tasmania had been bidding for the Test all along, and now it has won the battle.

Consequently, it would be the first-ever Ashes Test hosted by the venue. Also, the ground would be seeing its first Test since 2016, when Australia took on South Africa. However, the stadium is relatively smaller compared to where Ashes has been played to date. Although it has a capacity of 20,000, it is likely to witness 14,000 for the most extended format.

"This is a famous victory for Tasmania. This top-level international event will be the biggest sporting event our state has ever hosted. I'd like to thank Cricket Tasmania for their support with our bid. Also, Cricket Australia for the way they engaged with us on this," said Tasmania premier Peter Gutwein.

The day-night timing has been chosen to give flexibility to the broadcaster of the primetime east coast slot, which would allow Perth to enjoy the game as per its timing. While Hobart was scheduled to host a Test against Afghanistan last month, it was called off following the Taliban-ruled government's decision not to allow women to play the sport.

"We are delighted to announce that Blundstone Arena in Hobart will be hosting an Ashes Test match for the first time and thank the Tasmanian Government for its support. I would like to thank all the states and territories who took part in this process. The submissions we received were outstanding, and we had no doubt that each of the venues that took part would have hosted a wonderful event," noted Nick Hockley (CA CEO).