  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ashes 2021-22: 5th Test to be played in Hobart under lights

    The fifth and final Ashes 2021-22 Test will be played in Hobart, while it would be a day-night affair. It would be the first Test series to see more than one day-night Test.

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG: 5th Test to be played in Hobart under lights-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Hobart TAS, First Published Dec 11, 2021, 10:43 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Australia has already drawn first blood in the 2021-22 Ashes, winning the opening Test at the Gabba in Brisbane by nine wickets on Day 4, on Saturday. The teams would now move to Adelaide for the day-night Test from Thursday. Meanwhile, the fifth and final Test will now be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart from January 14.

    The Test was earlier supposed to be held at the WACA Stadium in Perth. However, due to the border restrictions and rigid quarantine rules, Cricket Australia (CA) decided to pull the Test out of Western Australia. Tasmania had been bidding for the Test all along, and now it has won the battle.

    ALSO READ: Ashes 2021-22, Gabba Test - Nathan Lyon's 4-for skittles ENG on Day 4, AUS goes up 1-0 with 9-wicket win

    Consequently, it would be the first-ever Ashes Test hosted by the venue. Also, the ground would be seeing its first Test since 2016, when Australia took on South Africa. However, the stadium is relatively smaller compared to where Ashes has been played to date. Although it has a capacity of 20,000, it is likely to witness 14,000 for the most extended format.

    "

    "This is a famous victory for Tasmania. This top-level international event will be the biggest sporting event our state has ever hosted. I'd like to thank Cricket Tasmania for their support with our bid. Also, Cricket Australia for the way they engaged with us on this," said Tasmania premier Peter Gutwein.

    ALSO READ: Ashes 2021-22, Gabba Test: Mitchell Starc's poor form, lack of technology among talking points on Day 3

    The day-night timing has been chosen to give flexibility to the broadcaster of the primetime east coast slot, which would allow Perth to enjoy the game as per its timing. While Hobart was scheduled to host a Test against Afghanistan last month, it was called off following the Taliban-ruled government's decision not to allow women to play the sport.

    "We are delighted to announce that Blundstone Arena in Hobart will be hosting an Ashes Test match for the first time and thank the Tasmanian Government for its support. I would like to thank all the states and territories who took part in this process. The submissions we received were outstanding, and we had no doubt that each of the venues that took part would have hosted a wonderful event," noted Nick Hockley (CA CEO).

    Last Updated Dec 11, 2021, 10:43 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IOC excludes cricket, 3 other sports from provisional list of 2028 Los Angeles Games-dnm

    IOC excludes cricket, 3 other sports from provisional list of 2028 Los Angeles Games

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, Gabba Test: Nathan Lyon's 4-for skittles ENG on Day 4, AUS goes up 1-0 with 10-wicket win-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Gabba Test: Nathan Lyon's 4-for skittles ENG on Day 4, AUS goes up 1-0 with 9-wicket win

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Gabba Test: English fan proposes to Aussie girl; here's what happened (WATCH)-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Gabba Test: English fan proposes to Aussie girl; here's what happened (WATCH)

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, Gabba Test: Joe Root-Dawid Malan's 159-run stand reduces ENG's trail to 58 runs on Day 3-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Gabba Test: Joe Root-Dawid Malan's 159-run stand reduces England's trail to 58 runs on Day 3

    Ashes 2021-22, Gabba Test: Lack of Snicko costs Australia Dawid Malan's wicket on Day 3-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Gabba Test: Lack of Snicko costs Australia Dawid Malan's wicket on Day 3

    Recent Stories

    IOC excludes cricket, 3 other sports from provisional list of 2028 Los Angeles Games-dnm

    IOC excludes cricket, 3 other sports from provisional list of 2028 Los Angeles Games

    Jr NTR remembers Puneeth Rajkumar, sings Gelaya Gelaya at RRR meet in Bengaluru (Watch) RCB

    Jr NTR remembers Puneeth Rajkumar, sings Gelaya Gelaya at RRR meet in Bengaluru (Watch)

    Madhya Pradesh educationist builds Taj Mahal mini replica for his Mumtaz drb

    Madhya Pradesh educationist builds Taj Mahal's mini replica for his 'Mumtaz'

    Kriti Sanon becomes Amitabh Bachchan's tenant; check out rent, security of the duplex RCB

    Kriti Sanon becomes Amitabh Bachchan's tenant; check out rent, security of the duplex

    International Mountain Day: Popular treks in India that you should at least take once in a lifetime-dnm

    International Mountain Day: Popular treks in India that you should at least take once in a lifetime

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 24): Jonathas Cristian helps Odisha FC pip NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 24): Jonathas Cristian helps Odisha FC pip NorthEast United

    Video Icon
    A school teacher's tribute in blood for General Bipin Rawat

    A school teacher's tribute in blood for General Bipin Rawat

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 23): Mumbai City survives Jamshedpur FC test to win 4-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 23): Mumbai City survives Jamshedpur FC test to win 4-2

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC: We want impact from every player that comes off the bench - Des Buckingham on Mumbai City's win over Jamshedpur FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC: We want impact from every player that comes off the bench - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    New Zealand to ban cigarettes for next generation in bid to outlaw smoking by 2025

    New Zealand to ban cigarettes for next generation in bid to outlaw smoking by 2025

    Video Icon