    Ashes 2021-22, Gabba Test: Nathan Lyon's 4-for skittles ENG on Day 4, AUS goes up 1-0 with 9-wicket win

    England felt the wrath of the Australian bowlers on Day 4 of 2021-22 Ashes Gabba Test, handing a 19-run target to the host. The Aussies got the job done efficiently, going 1-0 up in the five-Test series.

    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    Brisbane QLD, First Published Dec 11, 2021, 9:05 AM IST
    The Australian bowlers were at it again in the first session on Day 4 of the Ashes 2021-22 opening Test at the Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday against England. After spinner Nathan Lyon's four-for skittled out England, Australia was handed a pale target of 19 runs. The host quickly attained the same, winning by nine wickets and taking a 1-0 lead in the five-Test series.

    Resuming at the overnight score of 220/2, England was expected to score big, with Dawid Malan and Joe Root batting on 80 and 86, respectively. However, just three runs later, Malan (82) was dismissed by Lyon, while at 229, Root fell to medium-pacer Cameron Green. England struggled to get partnerships thereon, as the Aussie bowlers were on the money.

    After five runs, Ollie Pope (4) was dismissed by Lyon, followed by Ben Stokes (14) to pacer Pat Cummins at 266. Despite Jos Buttler (23) trying to fight back, he couldn't, as pacer Josh Hazlewood sent him home, ending England's final hope a couple of runs later. While Ollie Robinson (8) and Mark Wood (6) fell to Lyon by 296, Chris Woakes (16) was the final wicket to fall off Green a run later.

    The Aussies put six bowlers into the attack, with Lyon on the song, while Green was heavily economical. Having handed a meagre target of 19, Australia lost a wicket, as Alex Carey (9) was caught behind Robinson. Nevertheless, Harris hot the winning runs to help the host go up 1-0. Three bowlers were used by England, with Woakes being economical.
    Brief scores: England 147 & 297 (Malan- 82, Root- 89; Lyon- 4/91) lost to Australia 425 & 20/1 (Harris- 9*; Robinson- 1/13) by nine wickets.

    Last Updated Dec 11, 2021, 9:07 AM IST
