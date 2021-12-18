Ashes 2021-22: England docked 8 ICC World Test Championship points for slow over-rate in Brisbane

England lost the opening Ashes 2021-22 Test in Brisbane. It was eight overs short. Consequently, eight ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 points has been docked.

England is involved in a fierce Test series in Australia for the 2021-22 Ashes title. The series is a part of the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship. The opening Test was held at the Gabba in Brisbane, and England lost by nine wickets. However, it was eights over short in the Test, leading to eight points being docked in the WTC.

"Last Saturday, it was announced that England would be docked five WTC points, one for each over they were found to initially have fallen short by. However, it has since emerged that they were eight overs short and will lose three additional points. The points deduction for penalty overs is not capped and must reflect the number of penalty overs a team is short of the minimum requirement as per Clause 16.1.2 of the ICC Playing Conditions. Hence they have been penalised one point for each over they were short," read a statement from ICC.