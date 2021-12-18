  • Facebook
    Ashes 2021-22: England docked 8 ICC World Test Championship points for slow over-rate in Brisbane

    First Published Dec 18, 2021, 10:07 AM IST
    England lost the opening Ashes 2021-22 Test in Brisbane. It was eight overs short. Consequently, eight ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 points has been docked.

    England is involved in a fierce Test series in Australia for the 2021-22 Ashes title. The series is a part of the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship. The opening Test was held at the Gabba in Brisbane, and England lost by nine wickets. However, it was eights over short in the Test, leading to eight points being docked in the WTC.

    Earlier, England was docked five WTC points, along with 100% of its match fees. However, on Friday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced that the visitor was eight over short and was deducted a point per over, leading to a total of eight points being removed.

    ALSO READ: Ashes 2021-22, Adelaide Test (D/N) - Steven Smith's miss to Micahel Neser's hit - The talking points from Day 2

    "Last Saturday, it was announced that England would be docked five WTC points, one for each over they were found to initially have fallen short by. However, it has since emerged that they were eight overs short and will lose three additional points. The points deduction for penalty overs is not capped and must reflect the number of penalty overs a team is short of the minimum requirement as per Clause 16.1.2 of the ICC Playing Conditions. Hence they have been penalised one point for each over they were short," read a statement from ICC.

    Furthermore, it could remain a concern for England in the Adelaide Test. It managed to bowl 89 overs of the scheduled 90 on Day 1. Moreover, the five-seam attack for the visitor could be a concern regarding the over-rate. However, its assistant coach Graham Thorpe has played it down, stating, "I think bigger things are going on in the world than over rates." England is currently placed seventh in the WTC table, having six points from five Tests.

