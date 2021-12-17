Ashes 2021-22, Adelaide Test (D/N): Steven Smith's miss to Micahel Neser's hit - The talking points from Day 2

Australia finished Day 2 of the second Ashes 2021-22 Test in Adelaide on top. From Steven Smith to Michel Neser, there were talking points aplenty. With England struggling, we analyse the issues.

It was another fruitful day for Australia. On Friday, Day 2 of the second 2021-22 Ashes Test at the Adelaide Oval, a day-night affair, Australia posted a total of 473/9. As for England, it continued to struggle, batting at 17/2 and is currently 456 runs behind. With play ending slightly before schedule due to rain threats, here are the talking points of the day.

Steven Smith - The dependable man

Smith is again out to prove that he is one of the best batters and a natural part of the four horsemen in world cricket. Although he managed to do so with his splendid innings of 93, he fell seven runs short of his 28th Test century. Genuinely heartbroken, he will find it a tough pill to swallow. Nevertheless, the innings did prove that he can be counted upon and his nothing to be ashamed of.

Marnus Labuschagne - The man

Labuschagne century proved that he is the man the Australians can blindly trust in Test cricket. Playing a composed knock of 103, aided by his luck, he is the authentic top-order and the most vital batter of Australia. Over the years, he has cemented his spot in the playing XI, while this knock of his is sure to make him attain proper respect in Australian and world cricket.

Michael Neser shines on debut

All-rounder Neser made a fine debut. His quickfire knock of a 24-ball 35 proved that he is a natural all-rounder and can bat, besides playing the bog shots and scoring runs in a flurry. Also, he struck with the ball, getting rid of Haseeb Hameed (6). Thus, a severe Australian top star could be in the making here.

England should look beyond Rory Burns

In the past few games, Burns has failed to fire as an opener for England, including this innings, managing to score just four. As a result, it may be the time for England to look beyond Burns. The likes of Dominic Sibley and Jonny Bairstow could be better-suited as an opener for England in his series, especially the latter, who has been in some form, mostly in white-ball cricket.