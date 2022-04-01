PM's Pariksha Pe Charcha: 5 mantras for students to deal with exams

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Apr 1, 2022, 1:40 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed students and their parents in the fifth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' 

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed students and their parents in the fifth edition of the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' event. During the course of his session, the Prime Minister spoke on subjects ranging from how to tackle examinations to how the youth of the nation can power the next decade of the country.

    Let's take a look at 5 mantras PM Modi had for students.

    Mantra 1

    Instead of bothering about examinations, work hard towards becoming a master of a subject, towards making yourselves a qualified, educated person. Then whatever result you get, you will get it.

    Mantra 2

    We should consider competition as the greatest gift of life. Competition should be our cornerstone. We should invite competition in life. Competition is the best medium to take our lives forward.

    Mantra 3

    Test yourself sometimes. Brainstorm on your preparations. Make replaying things in your mind a habit. This will give you a new perspective. When you engage with things with an open mind, disappointment will never knock on your door.

    Mantra 4

    Try to live the moment you are in. If you live that moment to the fullest, it becomes your strength. The present is God's greatest gift. One who lives in the present does not question the future.

    Mantra 5

    Self-realisation is very important. Segregate aspects that frustrate you or hold you back, and aspects that motivate you. Self-analysis is of paramount importance.

