IAS to IPS: Top 10 highest-paying government jobs in India

Government jobs are highly sought after in India, offering good salaries and benefits. Let's explore the top 10 highest-paying government positions in the country.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 13, 2024, 5:11 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 13, 2024, 5:11 PM IST

Securing a government job is a dream for many Indian youths due to job security, benefits, and good salaries. Government jobs also offer social respect, making them more desirable than private sector jobs. Let's explore the highest-paying government jobs in India.

article_image2

IAS officers earn between Rs 56,100 and Rs 2,50,000 per month. They work for the government, formulating and implementing policies. They hold significant responsibilities in various government departments, contributing to the nation's development.

article_image3

IPS officers earn between Rs 56,100 and Rs 2,25,000 monthly. Their primary role is maintaining law and order and reducing crime. They work in the police department and are responsible for ensuring public safety.

article_image4

IFS (Indian Foreign Service) officers earn between Rs 56,100 and Rs 2,50,000 monthly. They represent India abroad, fostering good relations with other countries and managing diplomatic crises. They protect India's interests internationally.

article_image5

Indian Armed Forces Chiefs

Chiefs of the Indian Air Force, Army, and Navy earn between Rs 56,100 and Rs 2,50,000 monthly. Their primary role is protecting the nation from external threats and conducting military operations. They are responsible for national security.

article_image6

ONGC (Oil & Natural Gas Corporation) officers earn between Rs 60,000 and Rs 2,80,000 monthly. They work on energy, manufacturing, and infrastructure development, contributing to the nation's progress.

article_image7

IRS (Indian Revenue Service) officers earn between Rs 56,100 and Rs 2,25,000 monthly. They collect taxes and ensure compliance with tax laws, providing financial resources for national development.

article_image8

Indian Railway Service officers earn between Rs 56,100 and Rs 2,25,000 monthly. They manage railway operations, ensure passenger safety, and maintain smooth functioning of the railway system.

article_image9

IAAS (Indian Audit & Accounts Department) officers earn between Rs 56,100 and Rs 2,25,000 monthly. They ensure proper government expenditure and oversee the use of public funds.

article_image10

KPSC

State Public Service Commission officers earn between Rs 56,100 and Rs 2,25,000 monthly. They handle administrative roles in state government departments and ensure the proper implementation of public welfare schemes.

article_image11

Supreme Court judges earn Rs 2,50,000 monthly, while High Court judges earn Rs 2,24,000. They preside over legal proceedings, hear arguments, and deliver judgments, upholding the law of the land.

