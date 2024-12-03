Career

Tina Dabi, the 2015 UPSC Civil Services Examination topper, is an inspiration to many students.

Tina Dabi's Marks from 10th to UPSC Interview

Here are the interesting details of Tina Dabi's marks and academic journey, from 10th grade to her UPSC interview.

Tina Dabi's 10th Board Marks

Tina Dabi excelled academically from a young age.

  • 10th Board (CBSE)
  • School: Convent of Jesus and Mary, Delhi
  • Marks: A1 grade in all subjects.

 

Tina Dabi's 12th Board Marks

  • 12th Board (CBSE)
  • School: Convent of Jesus and Mary, Delhi
  • Results: Political Science: 100/100, History: 100/100, English: 95/100, Aggregate: 96.25%

Tina Dabi's Graduation Performance

  • Graduation (Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University)
  • Political Science (Hons)
  • College topper for three consecutive years.
  • Started UPSC preparation during graduation.

Tina Dabi UPSC Prelims (2015)

  • Score: 195/400
  • Strategy: Focused equally on static subjects and current affairs.
  • Key takeaway: Scored significantly above the cutoff in her first attempt.

Tina Dabi UPSC Mains (2015) Marks

  • UPSC Mains (2015)
  • Total Marks: 837/1750
  • Essay Writing: Excellent score
  • Political Science (Optional): Outstanding performance.
  • Technique: Focused on answer writing.

Tina Dabi UPSC Interview (2015) Marks

  • Score: 195/275
  • Key takeaway: Her confidence and knowledge of political science impressed the board.

Tina Dabi's Final UPSC Score

  • Total Score (UPSC Final): 1060/2025
  • All India Rank: 1
  • Remarkable achievement: Topped in her first attempt.

Interesting Facts about Tina Dabi

  • School Achievements: Active in debates and cultural events.
  • Active member of the student union at Delhi University.

Tina Dabi's UPSC Preparation Strategy

Tina Dabi began her UPSC preparation during graduation. She studied 8-10 hours daily and focused on mock tests.

Tina Dabi: Hard Work Pays Off

Tina Dabi's story is not just an example of hard work but also a source of inspiration. Her academic journey proves that anything is possible with determination and focused effort.

