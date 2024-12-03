Career
Tina Dabi, the 2015 UPSC Civil Services Examination topper, is an inspiration to many students.
Here are the interesting details of Tina Dabi's marks and academic journey, from 10th grade to her UPSC interview.
Tina Dabi excelled academically from a young age.
Tina Dabi began her UPSC preparation during graduation. She studied 8-10 hours daily and focused on mock tests.
Tina Dabi's story is not just an example of hard work but also a source of inspiration. Her academic journey proves that anything is possible with determination and focused effort.
