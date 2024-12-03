Youngest IAS Officer Sulochana Meena: Success Story and UPSC Exam Tips

Career
It is said that success in govt job exams doesn't come on the first try. But Sulochana, a resident of Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, achieved success in her first attempt at the UPSC.
When Sulochana passed the exam, she was about 22 years old. Originally from Adalwada village in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, she is the first female IAS officer from her district.
After completing her 12th grade, Sulochana pursued a bachelor's degree in Botany from Delhi University. She then began preparing for the UPSC, studying 8 to 9 hours daily.
First thing you need is self-awareness. Hard work is more important than coaching. Utilize resources like YouTube and Telegram.
Read NCERT books, read newspapers daily, this will strengthen your GS. Attempt test series from at least 5 to 6 centers. Mock tests and test series are essential for cracking UPSC.
Sulochana secured 415th rank at the All India level and 6th rank in the SC/ST category. Currently, she is serving in Jharkhand.
