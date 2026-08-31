Annapurna Bhandar Rs 3,000 Payment Delayed? Check Reasons, DBT Issues & Status Online
Haven’t received the ₹3,000 Annapurna Bhandar scheme payment yet? Here’s what could happen after August 31, why your money may be stuck, and how to resolve bank, Aadhaar and DBT issues.
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Still haven't received the Annapurna money?
August is almost over. Reports say over one crore women have already received Rs 3,000 under the Annapurna Yojana. However, many eligible beneficiaries are complaining that they still haven't got the money and are waiting to know when it will be credited.
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Important decision after August 31
The government might review complaints from people who claim they are eligible but haven't received the money. This review process will likely start after August 31. They will probably take the next step after verifying all the complaints and data, so there's no need to panic just yet.
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Money is coming in phases
According to government sources, the process of sending money to beneficiaries' accounts is happening in phases. This means not everyone will get the payment at the same time. It's important that you regularly check your application status online.
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Is DBT active?
The Annapurna Yojana money is sent directly to your bank account through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). So, you must make sure that DBT is active for your account. Any problem with DBT can cause a delay in receiving the payment.
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Be careful if you have multiple bank accounts
If you have more than one bank account, please check which one is linked to your Aadhaar and is active for DBT payments. It's possible the money was sent to a different primary account. So, it's a good idea to check the transaction history of all your accounts.
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Is there a match between Aadhaar and bank details?
Any mismatch in your name or other details between your Aadhaar card, bank account, and the application form can create problems. You should double-check if your bank account is linked with your Aadhaar and that all the information provided is 100% correct.
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Check status online
If you have applied for the Annapurna Bhandar scheme, you can easily check the current status of your application online. The status will show you which stage your application is at and if there are any updates regarding the payment.
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Where to go if there's a problem?
If you haven't received the money or are facing any other issue with your application, you can contact the concerned BDO office or your local municipal office. If there is an online Grievance Redressal portal, you can also file a complaint there.
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